Egyptian activist Ghada Naguib, stripped of her citizenship, on her fate in forced exile

Why did you and your family suffer this campaign from the Egyptian government?

Since I left Egypt, the media campaigns against me and my husband have not stopped. The regime, through its media, charged me with several counts, placed my husband and I on terrorist lists, reported us to Interpol, and fabricated defamation charges and cases.

Security measures affected us abroad and my husband was arrested in Turkey and listed under terrorism code 87 [a Turkish regulation that many Egyptians in the country are subject to, which involves a police request to arrest a person and deport them to their home country, despite the country’s legal obligation to enforce the principle of non-refoulement]. He was pardoned by President Erdogan and released after a four-day detention, but he remains under the terrorism code.

The campaigns against Hisham and me were not limited to us, but also extended to our relatives in Egypt. In the same week that the Egyptian authorities revoked my citizenship, five members of my husband’s family were arrested and have been in detention since December 2020, bringing the number of family members detained by the regime to seven. My brothers, Islam and Yusuf, and Hisham’s brother, Abdul Dayem, were also arrested.

In 2018, my younger brother, Islam, was released. Unfortunately, they kept my other brother, Yusuf, and my brother-in-law, Abdul Dayem, in prison. After their pretrial detention ended, the government chose not to release them, but recycled their charges and added them to another case, as the regime does with many detainees. However, this time the campaign was different. They threatened my life and targeted my eight-year-old son, Thaer. The regime attacked me through its media, both on its TV channels and on its websites, claiming that I gave birth to Thaer from another man and raised him as the son of Hisham. My son’s photos were posted on their news websites, and they also used the hashtag, “Whose son is Hisham?” under the photos of my son.

Why do you think they started this campaign?

I’m not sure of the real reason, but I think it’s because of my solidarity with Doaa Khalifaone of the founders of Tamarod Movement, who worked on Sissi’s presidential campaign. She is one arm of the government’s media system and writes on several websitesincluding al-Dustour newspaper. She belongs to this regime, but we were surprised that she posted a video [in 2020] appealing to Sisi to save her from intelligence officer Ahmed Shaaban, whom she described as “Egypt’s executive director”.

The exact reason for the dispute between her and Shaaban is not known, but it is known that she was working with him, as he oversees the media file in Egypt. After posting the first video, she posted another video denying the plea video and claiming it was fabricated. Egyptian media launched a campaign against Khalifa for a month, then she disappeared. Nobody knows anything about what happened to him.

During her disappearance, Doaa was able to send audio clips and said that Shaaban had kidnapped her from her home and threatened to harm her 18-year-old daughter to force her to retract what she had said in the advocacy video. She also talked about Shaban’s role in the media. My husband posted one of these clips.

At that time, I decided to expose Shaaban and his personal account. I blamed him for Khalifa’s disappearance and tried to protect her because she was afraid of being killed or “liquidated” as she said in one of the audio clips. The Egyptian media then immediately launched their campaign against me and my son Thaer.

Why are you in solidarity with Doaa Khalifa, a supporter of Sisi?

We stand together with our principles and what we believe in, not people. We stand in solidarity with every human being who has been abused. We don’t care about their affiliations and we don’t care about their positions or ideologies. For me, she is a woman who was kidnapped and abused, even though she is part of this regime and helped it oppress me and others. Human solidarity and human rights are not selective; they are as blind as justice and do not differentiate between people according to their affiliations.

Who is behind this campaign?

Lt. Col. Ahmad Shaaban, a powerful intelligence official in Egypt’s General Intelligence Directorate (GID). Shaaban is the assistant to Major General Abbas Kamel, head of the GID. Shaaban oversees the media dossier in Egypt and is known as “the commander” in media circles. No one dares to mention his name, and he is part of the inner circle of Sisi and his son Mahmoud.

Has Ahmed Shaaban ever carried out similar campaigns against opponents inside or outside Egypt?

A journalist, a news site or a television channel in Egypt does not dare to write on a sensitive subject without his direction. I think the “sent by a SamsungThe scandal of how a presenter concluded a news bulletin on an Egyptian channel reveals how the media is managed in Egypt. The regime sends its guidelines through the media file manager and distributes them to his media arms.

[Editor’s note: In this notorious incident, an Egyptian news anchor concluded a brief segment on the death of former President Mohammed Morsi by saying “sent from a Samsung device,” exposing how she was simply reading the government’s script that was put in her teleprompter. The independent Egyptian news website Mada Masr reported that the same 42-word story on Morsi’s death was sent to news editors across Egypt “by a government entity” via WhatsApp.]

Do you think Ahmad Shaaban is retaliating because of your solidarity with Doaa Khalifah?

Certainly. The recent smear campaign against me and my son’s lineage was revenge for various reasons, including my solidarity with Khalifa, as well as my husband’s posting of his audio clips that exposed Shaaban. And maybe because I revealed Shaaban’s identity and posted a photo of him. He is nicknamed “the shadow man” in Egypt, because no one knows who he is.

To what extent did Shaaban threaten you?

Before Shaaban threatened me, he sent one of the opposition media to negotiate with me. His only demands were that I shut up and not mention his name, stop posting his picture and stop referring to him and claiming that he is behind the campaign against me and my son. I refused and posted a video in which I revealed Shaaban’s willingness to negotiate with me to silence me. Then the threats started.

I was threatened with everything. I was threatened along with my immediate family, and maybe he meant my detained brother and brother-in-law. I was threatened with my detained friend Nermin Hussein. I was also threatened with my youngest son Thaer. What hurt me the most psychologically was that one of these threats came from an opposition figure. The Egyptian regime does not hesitate to do anything. Unfortunately, this person was blackmailed, perhaps through personal things, to pressure me and my husband into shutting us up.