



Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan told the leaders of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) that they would go for general elections after the retirement of General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the chief of staff of the army.

Khan, who chaired the PTI’s main meeting on Wednesday, assured the leaders of huge public support and discussed future strategy after regaining the Punjab government.

Sources said that the central committee has decided to rule Punjab till November-December for more strength in Punjab using the provincial funds and mechanisms. They added that the PTI will participate in the general elections after the appointment of the next army chief.

The committee was told that elections in Pakistan are always stolen and manipulated; even our EVM project is rejected for fear of free and fair elections in the country. Everyone knows who managed the elections.

Khan also ordered his party leaders to provide the best for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and use provincial development funds to prepare for the upcoming general elections to win more seats, the sources added.

For now, we need to focus on and maintain the anti-establishment, anti-looter and anti-America momentum. People love this narrative, Khan told party leaders.

The PTI has also adopted the strategy of continuing to demand electoral reforms for the upcoming general elections through which it can gain more power in Punjab and KP. On the other hand, he will blame and criticize the Center-allied government for the current economic crisis and failures, the sources said.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar has made a significant offer of talks to the PMLN if Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces his intention to go to a snap election at any time. This is a waiver of the federal government’s earlier request to announce a specific date. Umar says Imran Khan also accepted the offer. We can sit down with the PMLN and others to decide the terms of reference (ToR) for the new election and its reforms, he said.

On the other hand, Nawaz Sharif wants a snap general election and has discussed with the party’s top leadership the option of leaving the center government, but the PPP and Asif Ali Zardari are not ready for a snap election, have indicated sources.

Allied parties PPP, MQM and BAP except PMLN are ready for early elections but after December-January as they want to drop Imran Khan’s narrative and momentum in the public by straightening up economically and relieving the public through the federal government.

The corridors of power also want an atmosphere of political and economic stability for the elections after averting an economic default and bringing some prosperity to the country around December-January, sources added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/world/no-general-elections-till-general-bajwas-retirement-imran-khan-tells-party-leaders-seeks-anti-establishment-anti-america-focus-5648923.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

