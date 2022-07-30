What Narendra Modi takes from me

NOTNew Delhi is more over 2,000 years old and served as the center of several empires and kingdoms, making it one of the oldest continuously inhabited places in the world. In the 17th century, what is now known as Old Delhi was the capital of the Mughal Empire. The British, who came later, set up their capital in Calcutta (now Kolkata) before finally deciding to move it. In 1911, King George V laid the foundation stone for a new capital to be built in DelhiNew Delhi. The city was then not fully equipped to accommodate India’s governing apparatus, requiring huge amounts of new infrastructure, which was ultimately designed by Herbert Baker and Edwin Lutyens. Finally, in 1931, New Delhi was inaugurated. Now India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ruling Bharatiya Janata party are seeking to impose Modis’ image on the capital architecturally as he did politically, by redoing it and removing this who was before.

Built environments, writes scholar Leslie Kern in feminist city, reflect the societies that build them. The Indian capital is no different. All these Delhis, old and new, have been visible to visitors. In less than an hour, you can stroll from the gardens of the 16th-century Humayuns Tomb to India Gate, which was unveiled the day before New Delhi’s inauguration. When I worked at Connaught Place, a shopping and business center that itself was built during New Delhi’s 20-year gestation, I often visited one or the other, or many other things.

But now Modi is embarking on an ambitious plan to reshape the entirety of what we call Lutyens Delhi, which is due to be completed in 2024. The Central Vista redevelopment project involves revamping much of Rajpath, the main road linking offices of the government of the capital, which stimulates the construction of new buildings and new residences for the vice-president and the prime minister, and the conversion of old buildings into museums. Modis supporters say the plan combines heritage conservation and capacity expansion, and will lead to effective, efficient and improved governance. The chief architect of the project described the redevelopment as a thoughtful modernization, which respects tradition but is not was the hostage.

How I wish all of this were true. In fact, the Modis government rushed the plans, with virtually no consultation. Almost overnight, the government dug up the area, blocking roads, creating diversions. The $2.8 billion budget is, at a minimum, questionable, given the alarming state of India’s economy and the livelihoods of our compatriots reeling from a brutal pandemic. The project lacks foresight about its impact on the environment or Delhi’s horrible air pollution.

Already my beloved Rajpath and India Gate have been cordoned off for visitors. They were spaces where music lovers, onlookers, young lovers, old couples, schoolchildren could sit, stroll, explore. For someone who finds pleasure and meaning in walking, the redevelopment came to manifest itself as a physical and lasting obstacle to the free movement of people. In the past, I could walk the city, map its contours and discover its landscapes. Now I am confined to the house again.

I first moved to Delhi in 2017, when I was 26 years old. In my hometown of Kanpur, a small town about 400 km away, I was an avid walker. As a child, I measured the length and width of my neighborhood on foot. I ventured to the local grocery store, to friends, and to my extra after-school classes that way. At university, at work or on vacation, I ended up walking for fun. Walking has always represented a declaration of independence, a way of wielding some power, of exercising some agency, of forging my own identity and my own path, especially in a country where being a woman has often meant being confined on the inside.

So it was in Delhi. Living in the city meant walking there. I strolled alongside white-collar workers, day laborers, students, all immersed in the banality of our daily lives. The story was all around me, and it all made sense. The tree-lined roads radiating from the central view, which converged in hexagonal nodes, gave me a sense of pride that I could never quite place. The boulevards dotted with white bungalows, some immaculate, others dilapidated, with colonnaded verandas and vast gardens, made the neighborhood feel not only a relic of a colonial past, but also a special part of our present.

On summer nights, after work, my then-boyfriend, now my husband, and I would stroll through one of the many canteens housed in state representative offices in the capital, eating Goan food one evening, Keralite cuisine the next, before hopping on an auto rickshaw to India Gate. From there we will walk a little further, down Rajpath to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of the President of the Nation. Sitting on cement benches outside the magnificent palace, we stared at the inky black sky, which stretched out like an imaginary canopy, sheltering new lovebirds.

In its narrowest definition, a stroller is simply someone who wanders. Yet it is also something much more than that. Being a stroller allowed me to explore corners of New Delhi that I never thought I would visit, the terms implying a lack of direction or destination leading to moments of serendipity. Being a flâneur also means freedom to roam, to go in the direction you want, without being hindered by the authorities. I thus learned more about Delhi than I could have ever done on guided tours or determined museum visits.

Before the pandemic and the severe confinement imposed by India, a walk on the lawns of India Gates transported me to a bygone era. The history of the place, the common heritage it represented, as well as its aesthetics and its green setting contributed to making any visit an experience.

In this, I am not alone. I know this, because at these places I was always with other traveling companions. For these people, people like me, the Modis transformation of Delhi is not just about reshaping the geography of the city; it changes our emotional attachment to a place. With the Central Vista redevelopment project, the cultural history of Delhi, its uniqueness and its people are all singularly altered.

Like much of the world, the successive coronavirus lockdowns from spring 2020 cut me off from my adopted city. Unlike much of the world, I had to say goodbye to him for good.

Jhe Central Vista Redevelopment Project tells us a lot about the new vision of belonging that Modi proposes to India. Announcing the plans when he did, limiting consultation (and potential opposition), seeking to complete these efforts in 2024 when, perhaps too coincidentally, India’s next general election , Modi tells us something.

The project tender documents state that India’s new parliament building will be completed in October. Previously, officials had planned for it to be ready before the country’s 75th Independence Day. It is no coincidence that previous Indian governments saw parts of the region as reminders of an era of imperialism and subjugation.

The overall target completion date is also not without symbolic value. Alongside the general elections, 2025 marks the centenary of the founding of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, or RSS, the Hindu nationalist organization behind the BJP and from which Modi began his political career.

These anniversaries are significant because of Modis’ place in India’s political history. His polls stay high, and the opposition is in disarray; he is likely to win the next election. Prime Minister elected in 2014, he will then be in power for a decade, with no end in sight.

By that time, he will have reshaped the country like no Indian leader since Jawaharlal Nehru, the country’s founding prime minister. Indeed, he is Nehruvian if only by the devotion he arouses among his followers and in the grandeur of his vision: the leadership of Modis is not simply political, but social, moral, spiritual for his followers. Its policies can be radical in their ambition: to remove nearly 90 percent of the country’s currencyfor example, or locking down a country of over a billion people, both with just a few hours’ notice.

Likewise, the Central Vista redevelopment project is far-reaching, an attempt to redesign the Indian capital’s democratic icon, similar to its efforts to reshape Indian politics, culture and the country’s understanding of its story are all extensions of his personality. .

Modi knows he does this. Delhi is a city showing off its many histories. Its transformation from the seat of various empires to the capital of a vibrant democracy points to a narrative of Indian history, of cherished civilizational continuity. This imbues the city with the idea of ​​India. Last year, shortly after visiting the Central Vista project site, Modi NotedA capital is not just a city, but a symbol of a country’s ideas, promises, capabilities and culture.

As part of the Central Vista redevelopment, Delhi’s winding roads, pedestrian walkways and scenic parks as we once knew them will disappear. This represents the loss of a idea of what the capital should represent, the removal of a place that was a refuge for the idle. The spaces where I spent countless hours walking and strolling, where I learned to love this city, where I learned to live in it, will soon disappear. This feeling is worse for women: although Delhi has rightfully earned its reputation as a place where sexual harassment is all too common, it is also a place where, as writer Lauren Elkin Flneuse, a woman can seek fame and fortune or anonymity; where she can free herself from oppression; where it can declare its independence.

While advancing this complete and irreversible loss, the government has given us no time to seek solace in what were once familiar places. What was a vibrant and thriving destination is now isolated and hidden from the people who once populated it. When it re-emerges, New Delhi will no longer be a city of explorers, a city of strollers.