America First Prepares Plans to Perpetuate Trumpism Beyond Trump | Republicans





He spoke in detail about cities overrun with violent crime. He railed against the media, the deep state, and liberal elites. And he touted his wall with a dire warning: millions of illegal aliens are rushing through our open borders, pouring into our country. It’s an invasion.

Donald Trump’s return to Washington this week was once again deja vu. The former US president’s 90-minute speech at a luxury hotel was eerily reminiscent of the nativist-populist campaign that landed him the White House in 2016. But while Trump himself never scales, his audience this time- this was different.

While the America First Policy Institute (AFPI), a right-wing think tank, was happy to indulge the talkative showman at its inaugural summit, it also maintained a cool view of the future. For two days, Trump allies and alumni hatched a plan for a return to power and a more authoritarian, extreme and ruthless second term than the first.

The institute, blatantly unconcerned with the phrase America First’s associations with Nazi sympathizers who wanted to keep the United States out of World War II, has 150 employees, including nine former Trump administration cabinet members and more than 50 former senior executives and civil servants. Familiar faces such as Kellyanne Conway, Larry Kudlow and Mark Meadows were celebrated at the conference.

The AFPI is headed by Brooke Rollins, a former White House domestic policy adviser, who bragged about how the 15-month-old organization has put boots on the ground in 32 states on issues ranging from electoral integrity to school choice and from patriotic education to health care. from tax and spending transparency to fatherhood initiatives to border security to big tech censorship.

The institute has sued Twitter, Facebook and YouTube for alleged censorship, she added, while fighting Joe Bidens’ vaccination warrants all the way to the Supreme Court and opposing his Build Back Better plan for people. climate and social spending.

Republican lawmakers and members of the public pray at the America First rally. Photography: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Critics have described the AFPI as a scam for Trump’s hangers to make money, but others see a White House on standby, determined to avoid the mistakes of his particularly turbulent presidency and, across 22 political centers , to ensure the survival of Trumpism beyond Trump.

Conway, a former senior adviser to the president, told the Guardian: It’s certainly a way to preserve the legacy and for some people it’s also a way to ensure that all of the work of the America First movement is in the same place. . It’s about policies and principles, not personalities and politics.

She added: I actually believe, and I’ve heard Brooke Rollins say more than once or twice, privately and publicly, that we have this in place in case President Trump comes around again and, s ‘he doesn’t, then that’s up for anyone who shows up again.

Whoever the Republican candidate is next time, whether it’s Trump or someone else, will run like all of those Republican candidates for House and Senate and Governor this time, with very few exceptions, if they show up on the America First agenda. They’re all doing it this time.

The summit reveled in apocalyptic portrayals of Biden and Democrats posing an existential threat to the American way of life. It also outlined America First principles such as making the economy work for everyone, putting the responsibility of health care back on patients and doctors, protecting the Second Amendment right to bear arms, and giving parents more control over their children’s education.

The list of priorities included completing the wall, peace through strength, energy independence for America, making it easy to vote and hard to cheat, fighting government corruption by draining the swamp.

Reading material distributions offered another insight. A parenting toolkit has warned of the dangers of Awakening, Critical Race Theory and the 1619 Project, citing examples such as a Philadelphia elementary school that forced fifth graders to simulating a black power rally. He offered advice on how to report to school boards.

Brooke Rollins with Donald Trump in July 2021. Photograph: Justin Lane/EPA

An op-ed by Rollins on the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the constitutional right to abortion quoted British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during the Falklands War: Rejoice at this news.

A paper on school safety and gun violence focused on fortifying schools, improving access to mental health services, and understanding the relationship between culture and violence rather than limiting access to firearms. Another article was titled: Fatherlessness and Its Effects on American Society.

During a panel discussion, Rick Perry, a former energy secretary, insisted that the next Republican administration will not genuflect before the altar of the religion of environmentalism, adding: We don’t ‘t need to apologize to anyone for being for fossil fuels and how they have changed the world we live in today, the flourishing of the world.

The rally also heard of plans to follow through on what former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon described as the deconstruction of the administrative state, centralizing power in the presidency like other strongmen in the world.

In his Tuesday speech, Trump said: We must make it easier to fire rogue bureaucrats who deliberately undermine democracy or, at a minimum, just want to keep their jobs. Congress should pass landmark reforms empowering the president to ensure that any corrupt, incompetent, or unnecessary bureaucrat for the job can be informed. have you ever heard that? You are fired. Go out. You are fired. I have to do it. Deep State.

The comments followed recent in-depth media reports on the dramatic scope and scale of President Trump 2.0 planning. The Axios website has described how his aides aim to transform the federal government by replacing thousands of public servants with loyalists to him and America First.

Axios wrote that the plan owes much to an executive order known as Schedule F that was secretly crafted during the second half of Trump’s presidency to be thwarted by his election defeat.

The site added: The impact could go far beyond typical conservative targets such as the Environmental Protection Agency and the Internal Revenue Service. Trump allies are working on plans that could potentially cut layers in the Justice Department, including the FBI, and reach into national security, intelligence, the State Department and the Pentagon, sources close to the agency say. former president.

The AFPI could turn out to be central in this authoritarian vision. Newt Gingrich, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, drew a comparison to the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank that he said was crucial to the Ronald Reagan administration, as Reagan gave each secretary firm a copy of his expert report and told them to implement it.

The America First Policy Institute is going to do over the next few years what the Heritage Foundation did in 1979, 1980, Gingrich said. I think because of the experience of more than four years under President Trump, we have a senior enough cadre that if we work through it methodically, we can actually have a huge impact on the fundamental overhaul of government. federal.

Trump remained the undisputed master of the AFPI universe in Washington, with some panelists expressing a nostalgic longing for what they perceived to be the golden age of his presidency, seemingly oblivious to revelations from the congressional committee investigating his role in the deadly January 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol.

Rollins described him as one of the greatest Americans of all time. Board Chair Linda McMahon added: Our nation misses President Trump dearly and we need his voice and perspective now more than ever. Senator Lindsey Graham felt that Trump was good for the Republican Party and proclaimed: I hope he runs again.

But the think tank also seeks to draw an ideological thread through the chaos and carnage of the Trump years, laying the groundwork for America First’s future after he leaves the political scene or if the mantle passes to another. Republican like Ron DeSantis, the Governor of Florida.

Marc Lotter, Director of Communications at AFPI, said: There is no doubt that President Trump is the visionary who put this all together and started it, but voters will decide who should continue this leadership and , if they are America first, then they will have the benefit of our work.

He added: One of the differences between AFPI and many of our colleagues in the conservative think tank is that we were actually the ones doing it in the White House and so we know what you have to do when you start, whether it’s January 23, when America First regains control of Congress, or in a state house or governor’s office, or possibly in the 25 in the White House. That’s what we were preparing for.

Political experts remain skeptical of the AFPI. Bill Galston, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution think tank in Washington, said: I looked at the website yesterday and was amazed at how many people seem to be in salaried positions and also how little impressive and unoriginal of what they have shot on the political front.

A small team of legislative aides to a Republican congressman could have written articles with those titles in a week because there’s nothing very original about being pro-patriotic and pro-family in the Republican Party. Let me know if they come up with anything more awesome than that.

But Galston, a former political adviser to President Bill Clinton, also noted the Axios report on plans by Trump cronies to purge disloyal officials. A second Trump term would be even more dangerous than the first because they now realize how unprepared they were to assume power, he added.

I don’t think they’re going to make the same mistake again, and they now have a much clearer idea of ​​what to do to institutionalize their power if they get it back. The next two and a half years will be a very high stakes game in the United States.

