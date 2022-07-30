Politics
US warns Xi over Taiwan in call
OPEN LINE:
Biden and Xi had a direct and honest conversation about Taiwan, with both sides acknowledging they have differences over the strait, a White House official said.
US President Joe Biden on Thursday reiterated to Chinese President Xi Jinping () Washington’s opposition to a unilateral change to the status quo across the Taiwan Strait.
On Taiwan, President Biden stressed that US policy has not changed and that the United States strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability in the Strait. of Taiwan, the White House said in a statement released after a two-year meeting. hour and 17 minute phone call between Biden and Xi.
It was the fifth time the two had spoken since Biden took office in January last year, the White House said.
Photo: Reuters
The call follows the presidents’ conversation on March 18 and a series of talks between senior U.S. and Chinese officials, he added.
Thursday’s call covered a range of issues important to their bilateral relations and other regional and global issues, while the two presidents instructed their teams to continue monitoring the talks, in particular to address climate change and health security, the White House said.
At a press conference after the statement was released, a senior US official described the Taiwan discussion as direct and honest.
The official said Biden reaffirmed to Xi the US commitment to his one-China policy based on the Taiwan Relations Act, the Three Joint Statements and the Six Assurances.
The two leaders said the United States and China had differences over the Taiwan issue and that Washington and Beijing have managed those differences for more than 40 years, the official said.
To do this, it is essential to maintain an open line of communication on this issue, the official told reporters.
Biden and Xi also asked their aides to schedule an in-person meeting, a US official said.
If confirmed, it would be their first face-to-face exchange since Biden became president, and a sign that Xi plans to return to in-person diplomacy after not leaving China for more than two years due to COVID-19 controls.
A Chinese Foreign Ministry statement made no mention of any such meeting, saying only that the leaders had agreed to maintain communications.
Xi was quoted in a report by China’s official Xinhua news agency as telling Biden that Beijing firmly opposes Taiwan independence and outside interference, and would never give way to Taiwan independence forces. in any form.
Xi urged the United States to follow Beijing’s three joint communiques and one-China principle, which he said is the political foundation of China-U.S. relations, Xinhua said.
In Taipei, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou () yesterday expressed her gratitude for the United States’ resolute support for Taiwan’s security.
The United States informed Taiwan of the conversation, Ou said, adding that Taipei was grateful for Bidens’ assurances since taking office that Taiwan’s ties with the United States are strong.
Taiwan will continue to deepen a security partnership between Taipei and Washington, while jointly safeguarding international order and enhancing security in the Taiwan Strait, as well as maintaining peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo- peaceful, Ou added.
The department said it will continue to deepen its close security partnership with the United States.
Presidential office spokesman Xavier Chang () said yesterday the office thanked the Biden administration for reiterating its opposition to any unilateral change to the status quo, including actions that would destroy peace and stability in the Strait. from Taiwan.
Taiwan is a member of international and regional communities and will continue to work closely with like-minded nations to develop a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, he said. This is the hope of the international community, and the Taiwanese share the responsibility in the region.
The government hopes China will also shoulder its share of the blame, he added.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg and Lee Hsin-fang
