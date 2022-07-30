Politics
“Bring back Boris”, some conservatives are already working on the return of the future ex-Prime Minister
While Boris Johnson has not yet officially left his post, some are already working to prepare a future for him. And imagine him at the head of NATO, whose post of Secretary General will be freed up next year.
What will become of Boris Johnson forced to resign at the beginning of July, in particular because of various scandals of underground Downing Street parties in full confinement? The British Prime Minister will already think of relaxing in the coming days, since he is organizing a party for his wedding celebrated last year.
Then he will return to business for a short month, and will leave his post as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom in early September when his successor has been appointed. He must then become a simple deputy again, but it is difficult to imagine him being satisfied.
And already elected representatives of the majority are busy preparing for his return and have invented a slogan: “Bring back Boris” (bring back Boris). They hope for a return to power of their champion. A petition even collected more than 10,000 signatures.
What is certain is that he will not be part of the next government: the last two candidates to succeed him have swept away this option. But if Liz Truss becomes Prime Minister, as the polls predict, the vote of “BoJo” will count since all the followers of the current tenant of Downing Street are currently campaigning for her.
So what next for Boris Johnson? Some like to imagine him as the next Secretary General of NATO. The position should become vacant in a year. His supporters highlight his attitude towards the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The United Kingdom is at the forefront of logistical and military aid. But the British conservative press is already talking about a possible French veto and a former British army chief points to a crippling flaw for this job: lack of integrity.
The main concern remains silent on the subject. But his farewell to the House of Commons, which he concluded with a thunderous “See you baby” borrowed from Terminator, immediately bring to mind the immortal cyborg’s other favorite line: “I’ll be back”. In other words : “I’ll be back”.
