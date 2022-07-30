UK ‘cricket match’ created ground for Imran Khan’s political rise and helped fund his party: report





The report said Pakistani tycoon Arif Naqvi, founder of the Dubai-based Abraaj Group, chaired the “Wootton T20 Cup” from 2010 to 2012.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was ousted by opposition parties following a vote of no confidence. (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the party formed by former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan whose political rise stems from anti-corruption rhetoric, had received funding via a private cricket tournament hosted by a Pakistani tycoon, reports the Financial Times.

The report says Pakistani tycoon Arif Naqvi, founder of the Dubai-based Abraaj Group, chaired the “Wootton T20 Cup” from 2010 to 2012 which coined names – the Peshawar Perverts or the Faisalabad Fothermuckers. Guests were asked to pay between £2,000 and £2,500 each to attend, with the money going to unspecified “philanthropic causes”. They played on immaculate grounds amid 14 acres of formal gardens and parkland at Wootton Place, Naqvi’s 17th-century residence.

“It’s the type of charity fundraising that happens every summer in the UK. What makes it unusual is that the ultimate benefactor was a political party in Pakistan. The fee was paid to Wootton Cricket Ltd, which despite its name was a Cayman Islands incorporated company owned by Naqvi and the money was used to fund Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Khan’s political party,” said a Financial Times report. .

He said funds have flowed into Wootton Cricket from businesses and individuals.

“Pakistan prohibits foreign nationals and companies from funding political parties, but Abraaj’s emails and internal documents seen by the Financial Times, including a bank statement covering the period from February 28 to May 30, 2013, for a Wootton Cricket account in the UAE, show that companies and foreign nationals, as well as Pakistani citizens, sent millions of dollars to Wootton Cricket – before the money was transferred from the account in Pakistan for the PTI”, indicates the report.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has been investigating the funding of the PTI for several years. Imran Khan, a World Cup-winning captain, stood before Pakistan’s 2013 general election as an anti-corruption crusader and his party became the third largest in the National Assembly.

In July 2017, the Supreme Court of Pakistan removed Nawaz Sharif from office over corruption allegations. Khan won elections in July 2018 and the report says as prime minister he became increasingly critical of the West, praising the Afghan Taliban when US forces withdrew in 2021 and visiting Vladimir Putin in Moscow on the day Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February.

The Financial Times report said that in January, the Pakistan Election Commission’s Oversight Committee issued a damning report in which it said that the PTI had received funds from foreign nationals and companies and accused of under-declaring funds and concealing dozens of bank accounts.

“Wootton Cricket was named in the report, but Naqvi was not identified as its owner…Wootton Cricket’s bank statement shows it received $1.3 million on March 14, 2013 from Abraaj Investment Management Ltd, the fund management unit of Naqvi’s private equity firm, boosting the previous account balance of $5,431.

Later the same day, $1.3 million was transferred directly from the account to a PTI bank account in Pakistan. Abraaj charged the cost to a holding company through which he controlled K-Electric, the electricity provider for Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city,” the Financial Times report said.

He said K-Electric was Abraaj’s biggest investment, but as the private equity firm ran into financial difficulties in 2016, Naqvi struck a deal to sell control of the power company to Shanghai Electric. Chinese state-controlled Power for $1.77 billion.

“The political endorsement of the deal in Pakistan was significant and Naqvi lobbied the Sharif and Khan governments for their support. In 2016 he authorized a $20 million payment to Pakistani politicians to secure their support. support, according to US prosecutors who later charged him with fraud, theft and attempted bribery.

“The payment was reportedly for Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shehbaz, who replaced Khan as prime minister in April. The brothers denied any knowledge of the affair. In January 2017, Naqvi hosted a dinner for Nawaz Sharif in Davos. After Khan became prime minister, Naqvi met him. During his tenure, Khan criticized officials for delaying the sale of K-Electric, but the deal has still not been completed,” the report said.

He said Imran Khan visited Wootton Place in 2012. In a written response to questions from the British newspaper, the former cricketer said he went to “a fundraising event attended by many PTI supporters”.

