PM Modi urges states to clear pending electricity charges





New Delhi: Stressing that the energy sector will play a huge role in accelerating India’s progress over the next 25 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged states and union territories to settle pending electricity rights as soon as possible. Addressing the ‘Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya – Power @2047’ programme, the Prime Minister said, “Eight years ago, we took the lead in transforming every part of the country’s power sector. To improve the electrical system, work was carried out simultaneously in four different directions: generation, transmission, distribution and connection. “Over the past 8 years, around 1 lakh 70,000 MW of power generation capacity has been added in the country. ‘One Nation One Power Grid’ has become the power of the country today. About 1 lakh 70,000 circuit kilometer transmission lines have been laid to connect the whole country,” the prime minister said. “We had decided to create 175 GW of renewable energy capacity within 75 years of independence. Today, we are one step closer to that goal. So far around 170 GW of capacity has been installed from non-fossil sources,” Prime Minister Modi said. “Today, India is among the top 4-5 countries in the world in terms of installed solar capacity. Many of the largest solar power plants in the world today are in India. The energy and power sectors will play a huge role in accelerating India’s progress over the next 25 years. About 1.70 lakh MW of power generation capacity added in the country in the last 8 years,” he said. Highlighting these developments, the Prime Minister called on “states with pending dues to settle them as soon as possible”.

Notably, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 1, 2016 to distribute 50 million LPG connections to women in families below the poverty line. In May 2016, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MOPNG) introduced the “Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana” (PMUY) as a flagship program with the aim of providing rural and poor households with clean cooking fuels such as LPG. using traditional cooking fuels such as firewood, charcoal, cow dung cakes, etc. The use of traditional cooking fuels has negative effects on the health of rural women as well as on the environment. The aim of the program was to release 8 crore of LPG connections to disadvantaged households by March 2020.

On September 7, 2019, the Prime Minister handed over the 8th crore LPG connection to Aurangabad, Maharashtra. The release of 8 crore of GPL connections under the program also helped increase GPL coverage from 62% on May 1, 2016 to 99.8% on April 1, 2021. As part of the Union budget for FY21-22, provision has been made for the release of additional 1 crore LPG connections under the PMUY scheme. In this phase, a special facility was granted to migrant families.

