Read more! Jokowi’s gifts from China, Japan and South Korea





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited three East Asian countries, namely China, Japan and South Korea this week. The results of his visit to meet with the leaders and governments of the three countries received several cooperation agreements between the countries. Here are the results of Jokowi’s meeting with Xi Jinping: 1. Renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding on the synergy of the global initiative of the maritime axis and the ring road

2. Memorandum of Understanding on Vaccine Development and Genomics and Research Cooperation

3. Memorandum of Understanding on Green Development

4. Maritime cooperation agreements

5. Protocol on Indonesian Pineapple Exports

6. Modalities of cooperation in the exchange of information and the repression of customs offenses

7. Action plan for cooperation in cybersecurity and development of technological capabilities. Besides meeting Xi, Jokowi had the opportunity to meet Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. At the second meeting, China declared its intention to import 1 million tons of CPO palm oil from Indonesia and continued with the delayed Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train project. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Pictured: President Joko Widodo and Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo paid a courtesy visit to Emperor Naruhito of Japan and Empress Masako, at the Imperial Palace of Japan, Tokyo, Wednesday afternoon, July 27, 2022. (Doc : Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat)

President Joko Widodo and Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo paid a courtesy visit to Emperor Naruhito of Japan and Empress Masako, at the Imperial Palace of Japan, Tokyo, on Wednesday afternoon, July 27, 2022. (Doc: Presidential Secretariat Press Office) Pictured: President Joko Widodo and Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo paid a courtesy visit to Emperor Naruhito of Japan and Empress Masako, at the Imperial Palace of Japan, Tokyo, Wednesday afternoon, July 27, 2022. (Doc : Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat)President Joko Widodo and Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo paid a courtesy visit to Emperor Naruhito of Japan and Empress Masako, at the Imperial Palace of Japan, Tokyo, on Wednesday afternoon, July 27, 2022. (Doc: Presidential Secretariat Press Office) The results of Jokowi’s meeting with Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Fumio Kishida: 1. Jokowi specifically asked Japan to lower tariffs on several Indonesian products and raw materials, including tuna, bananas and pineapples

2. Request market access for mango products

3. Renewal of the Indonesia-Japan Economic Partnership (IJEPA)

4. Accelerate the completion of strategic projects such as Jakarta North-South Phase II and East-West Phase I MRT, West Papua Industrial Zone, Patimban Port Expansion and Patimban Access Toll Road

5. Masela Gas Project, a National Strategic Project (NSP) in the upstream oil and gas sector, carried out by Inpex Masela Ltd, a unit of Inpex Corporation, a Japanese company

6. Encourage the support of new Japanese science and technology to support several strategic projects in Indonesia. In particular for the downstream of natural raw materials, the development of electric cars and motorcycles, as well as the health and food sectors. The results of Jokowi’s meeting with South Korean President (South Korea) Yoon Seok Yeol: 1. Commitment from 10 major investors of USD 6.72 billion or equivalent to Rs 100.69 trillion

2. Posco’s initiative to start the second phase of investment, namely an integrated steel plant that will produce steel for automobiles, including electric vehicles, with an expected investment value of 3.5 billion of dollars. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (dce)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20220730161358-4-359836/simak-lagi-oleh-oleh-jokowi-dari-china-jepang-korsel The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos