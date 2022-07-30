Trump offers Trumpian defense for hosting Saudi-backed golf event





Donald Trump has spent much of the past two decades saying deeply unfortunate things about the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. As regular readers may recall, the Republican claimed, for example, that he had attempted to help at Ground Zero in New York. the day of the attacks, but there is no evidence of such efforts. In fact, on 9/11, the future president seemed mostly focused on how the destruction of the Twin Towers affected his ability to brag about the height of one of his neighboring properties.

Fifteen years later, as part of the first presidential campaign, Trump made frequent reference to the September 11 attacks, although, as the Washington Post reported at the time, [S]Several of Trump’s statements about what he witnessed that day appear to be greatly exaggerated or untrue.

In 2019, the then-president made remarks at the White House claiming he predicted the rise of bin Laden in a book, and insinuating that 9/11 could have been avoided if only more people had listened to Trump. , the rhetoric was both patently false and patently obscene and in 2021 he downplayed Osama bin Laden.

This week, the Republican has made things a bit worse. NBC News reported:

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday defended hosting a Saudi-funded tournament at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, casting doubt on any link between Saudi Arabia and the attacks September 11 terrorists. Asked to respond to harsh criticism from families of 9/11 victims who are urging Americans to protest the Saudi-backed LIV golf tournament, Trump suggested there was still uncertainty surrounding the attacks.

Well, nobody got to the bottom of the events of 9/11, unfortunately, and they should have gotten to it, Trump told ESPN.

For those who may not be familiar with this controversy, let’s briefly recap how we got here.

In the United States, the PGA Tour is the dominant player in professional golf, but it now faces competition from a Saudi-backed league called LIV. As you can imagine, this shook up the sport, especially as some top players left the PGA to join its new rival.

This all took on a political dimension when Trump not only encouraged professional golfers to drop the PGA and join the Saudi-backed company, but the Republican also said his Bedminster, NJ, site would host an upcoming LIV tournament.

The families of those killed on September 11 were not satisfied.

We just can’t understand how you could agree to accept money from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia golf league to hold their tournament on your golf course, and do it in the shadow of Ground Zero in New Jersey, which lost more than 700 residents in the attacks. , wrote members of the 9/11 Justice group in a July 17 letter.

Criticism intensified in the days that followed, leading Trump to finally address the issue yesterday. It was in this context that the former president said, “Well, no one got to the bottom of the events of 9/11, unfortunately, and they should have.”

Looking back, there are a few angles to a story like this to keep in mind. The first concerns the Republicans’ petty motives: The Trumps Bedminster venue was supposed to host a lucrative PGA event, but the arrangement was scrapped following the Jan. 6 attack.

Trump, true to form, is now seeking revenge, and the rival league offers him the opportunity to punish his perceived enemies.

Second, there is also the fact that Trump, who made his first foreign trip as president to Riyadh, made little effort to hide his Saudi support, including bragging to Bob Woodward for saving Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman from scrutiny after the murder of Jamal Khashoggis. . I saved his life, added the former president. I managed to convince Congress to leave him alone. I managed to get them to stop.

And third, Trump apparently wants the money.

I don’t know much about the 9/11 families, the Republican told the Wall Street Journal this week. Maybe not, but they apparently learn a lot about him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/maddowblog/trump-offers-trumpian-defense-hosting-saudi-backed-golf-event-rcna40642 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos