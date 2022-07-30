PM Modi inaugurates Deutsche Banks IBU at GIFT-IFSC





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the IFSC Banking Unit (IBU) of Deutsche Bank AG at the Gujarat International Finance-Tec City (GIFT City) in Ahmedabad. According to Deutsche Bank AG, the IBU will offer financial products covering trade finance, fixed income securities and currencies in the initial phase. The IBU will provide all approved international financing products to Deutsche Bank customers in India and overseas, according to a statement. Also, within existing guidelines, it will facilitate cash pooling and other deposit offerings for Indian and international customers. “Deutsche Bank has had a presence in Asia Pacific for 150 years and in India for 42 years, and our presence in Gift City only underscores our strong commitment to this country,” said Alexander von zur Muehlen, CEO of Deutsche Bank, Asia. – Pacific and member of the Board of Directors. Deutsche Banks IBU will also facilitate external commercial debt financing (ECB) for its key customers, offer products such as factoring and bank guarantees, all of which are expected to help global customers increase their supply chain efficiency. and reduce their financing costs. In addition, the securities services proposition will provide support for all asset classes, from equities to fixed income, commodities and derivatives, and further contribute to increasing investment flows. For micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), Deutsche Bank offers to offer trade finance solutions that will enable them to expand across borders, according to the official statement. Cross-border financial services

“With the growing number of multinational corporations in India, we will see an increase in demand for cross-border banking services, from hedging to financing. Our IBU will help us bridge this gap for our clients, opening up new avenues for growth. ,” said Kaushik Shaparia, Managing Director, Deutsche Bank Group, India. The GIFT City IBU will enable the bank to provide INR liquidity 24/7 to international investors and foreign companies with exposures in India. Published on

July 30, 2022



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/money-and-banking/pm-modi-inaugurates-deutsche-banks-ibu-at-gift-ifsc/article65702127.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos