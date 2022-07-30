Trump uses presidential seal at New Jersey golf club amid ethics complaints





Former President Donald Trump was spotted using the presidential seal on several items during the LIV Golf Tournament at his golf course in Bedminster, NJ.

The seal was affixed to towels, golf carts and other items as the former president took part in the pro-am for the Saudi-sponsored tournament on Thursday.

It is against federal law to use the presidential and vice-presidential seals in any way that could give “a false impression of sponsorship or endorsement by the government of the United States.”

Although violation of this law may result in imprisonment for “not more than six months”, a fine, or both, these penalties are rarely imposed.

This is not the first time the seal display has been reported at Trump properties. The logo appeared on a marker at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, in an Instagram post earlier this year, according to Forbes. WNYC and ProPublica reported in 2018 that the Trump Organization ordered golf course markers with the emblem on them.

Last year, a Washington DC-based watchdog group accused its Bedminster golf club of profiting from the use of images of the presidential seal.

“Illegal use of the presidential seal for commercial gain is no small feat, especially when it comes to a former president who actively challenges the legitimacy of the current president,” said Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics. in Washington when the 2021 lawsuit was filed.

As Trump kicked off Thursday at the final LIV Golf Invitational Series tournament, the event was closed to the public but open to the media.

This week marks the third event in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series, which Trump has partnered with Bedminster in the face of criticism, and his second in the United States.

The former president was asked if he regrets the golf club hosting a LIV Golf event rather than a tournament sanctioned by the US Golf Association or the PGA Tour.

“No, no regrets. That’s their problem,” he said. “This course blows away all the other courses.”

Asked by a reporter if he intended to announce his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, he replied: “You are going to be so happy… We will let you know very soon.”

