Party in Gloucestershire, UK: Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie celebrate their wedding after – Panorama – Society





About 14 months after their secret wedding, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (58) and his wife Carrie (34) now want to celebrate in a large circle. As British media reported, the couple were invited to a big party on Saturday. Footage showed a marquee set up at entrepreneur Anthony Bamford’s Daylesford House estate near the village of Stow-on-the-Wold in the western English county of Gloucestershire. [Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Siehier fr Apple- und Android-Gerteherunterladen knnen.] Johnson originally wanted to celebrate at Checkers, the prime minister’s country home. After criticism over the choice of a public building for private use, the outgoing Prime Minister changed location. Lord Bamford, who has served in the House of Lords since 2013 and is considered one of Britain’s richest men, is a top donor to Johnson’s Conservative Party. The Prime Minister has made several visits to the factories of Bamford construction machinery manufacturer JCB. A marquee will be set up on the grounds of Daylesford House. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire/dpa Carrie and Boris Johnson have been together since 2018 and have two children together, a two-year-old son, Wilfred, and a seven-and-a-half-month-old daughter, Romy. The couple married on May 29, 2021 at Westminster Catholic Cathedral in London. Johnson became the first prime minister in nearly 200 years to marry while in office. Due to corona restrictions, only 30 guests could participate. It was reported at the time that the Johnsons were planning a big wedding party in the summer of 2022. (dpa)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tagesspiegel.de/gesellschaft/panorama/party-im-britischen-gloucestershire-boris-johnson-und-ehefrau-carrie-feiern-hochzeit-nach/28561838.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos