xi jinping: Chinese military should be led by “reliable people” loyal to the Communist Party: Xi Jinping

China faces growing instability and uncertainty in the national security situation, President Xi Jinping has warned, saying the Chinese military should be led by “reliable people” loyal to the ruling Communist Party to ensure its “absolute leadership” over the greatest armed force in the world. forces.

Speaking at a study session on Thursday on further implementing the strategy of strengthening the military by training competent personnel in the new era, Xi hailed service personnel before the 95th anniversary of the founding of the PLA, which falls on August 1.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA), two million strong, is the largest army in the world.



“We must emphasize political integrity when training, evaluating and appointing personnel, so that the absolute leadership of the party over the military is implemented in the entire process of staff work,” he said.

Xi stressed that “the armed forces should always be led by people who are reliable and loyal to the Party,” according to an official press release.

“Noting that the starting point and ultimate goal of personnel work is to build armed forces capable of fighting and winning, Xi called for efforts to improve the supply of personnel with strong combat readiness in close collaboration with the evolution of forms of warfare,” It said.

In his remarks, Xi said the world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation, adding that China “is facing increasing instability and uncertainty in the national security situation.”

His comments came as China escalated tensions with the United States over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s planned visit to Taiwan, which Beijing claims is part of its mainland.

Xi told U.S. President Joe Biden during their fifth virtual meeting on Thursday that “the position of the Chinese government and people on the Taiwan issue is consistent, and resolutely safeguarding China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity is the will farm of more than 1.4 billion Chinese”. “.

“Public opinion cannot be challenged. Those who play with fire will perish. We hope that the United States will be lucid on this subject. The United States must uphold the one-China principle,” he said.

In his speech, Xi stressed continuing to implement the strategy of building up the armed forces through training capable personnel and called for efforts to better play the role of talent in spearheading and supporting the cause of building a strong army.

The personnel strategy is of great importance in realizing the Party’s goal of military development in the new era and building the people’s armed forces into a world-class army, Xi said.

Over the next five years, the main task of the country’s army is to achieve the PLA’s centenary goals. Work to nurture military talents should be strengthened comprehensively, Xi said.

Communication and cooperation between the military and civilian sectors should be strengthened to further integrate the army’s talent work with the country’s efforts to develop a quality workforce, he said. .

In addition to leading the Communist Party of China (CCP) and the presidency, Xi is also chairman of the powerful Central Military Commission (CMC), the overall high command of the PLA.

Since taking over as party leader in 2012, Xi has consistently insisted on the PLA’s function under the party’s leadership.

Xi completes 10 years in power this year and is expected to stay in power for an unprecedented third term and possibly for life, unlike his predecessors who retired after two five-year terms.

Dozens of top PLA officials have been sacked or punished as part of his massive anti-corruption campaign, which has helped him firmly establish his leadership with military backing.

He also carried out massive reforms of the army at all levels, including cutting more than three lakh of troops to reduce the size of the army and increasing the role of the navy, the army of the air, space and missile forces, increasing the defense budget to over $230. billion.