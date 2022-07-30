Trump’s lawyer sues CNN over Hitler’s Big Lie comparison





Lindsey Halligan, attorney for Donald Trump, said she plans to sue CNN for defamation. She said the network defamed the former president by calling his claims of voter fraud “the big lie.” The phrase “is actually related to Adolf Hitler,” Halligan said on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast. Loading Something is loading.

In an interview for Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast, a lawyer for Donald Trump said she plans to sue CNN for defamation over the network’s reporting of the former president’s voter fraud allegations.

“CNN called Trump a liar and called his questions about voter fraud The Big Lie, which is actually linked to Adolf Hitler,” said Lindsey Halligan, a Florida attorney.

The German phrase “the big lie” was coined by Hitler in his book “Mein Kampf” to describe a lie so blatant that no one would believe that anyone “could have the brazenness to distort the truth so infamously”. .

On Wednesday, Trump released a 282-page statement detailing his intention to sue CNN over coverage of his baseless voter fraud allegations, which the network called “The Big Lie.” In his statement, he defines the word “lie” as something the speaker knows or believes to be false.

“In this case, President Trump’s comments are not lies: he subjectively believes that the results of the 2020 presidential election triggered fraudulent voting activity in several key states,” the letter read. ‘former president.

Some legal scholars have argued Trump’s position that he believes voter fraud lies may be key to his defense because it could make criminal intent harder to prove. However, Trump’s “willful blindness” to the facts of the case may, in fact, establish intent and serve as evidence.

Allegations of voter fraud perpetuated by the former president have been repeatedly debunked by the media, as well as conservative politicians, Trump administration lawyers and allies of Trump himself.

“So it’s pretty simple: if you’re going to call someone a liar, back it up with well-researched, well-founded facts. If not, don’t report it, don’t twist the truth,” Halligan said during the interview. an interview for the War Room podcast. “CNN responded to our letter today advising that they will not be retracting the statements, so they will be sued very soon, I believe.”

According to the latest information available through the Florida Bar Association, Halligan was previously employed by the law firm Cole, Scott & Kissane specializing in property insurance claims, but her profile has since been removed from their website. It is not known where she currently practices law.

Halligan did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

