PM Modi commends Judiciary for embracing technology in justice delivery mechanism

Stressing that the ease of justice is just as necessary as the ease of living or the ease of doing business as India celebrates 75 years of independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed efforts to embrace technology in the justice delivery mechanism.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the first All India District Legal Services Authority Meeting at Vigyan Bhavan, Modi said that when Bhim/UPI was introduced a few years ago, some thought it would remain limited to a small area. But today, we see digital payments happening even in villages, he said, adding that 40% of all real-time digital payments globally happen in India.

The Prime Minister said there was no better time to use technology in the delivery of justice than now, when there is such a natural capacity for innovation and adaptation.

Modi said he was happy that under the Supreme Court’s watch, the country’s judicial machinery is rapidly moving in the direction of embracing technology in its work.

He said, “As part of the e-Courts mission, virtual courts are being started in the country. Round-the-clock courts began to operate for crimes such as traffic violations. The videoconferencing infrastructure is also being extended in the courts for the convenience of citizens.

I was told that more than a million cases have so far been heard by the district courts via video conference and that around 60 lakh cases have been heard by the high courts and the Supreme Court, he said. he declared, adding: What started as an alternative during the Corona season, is now part of the system. It is proof that our judicial system is committed to ancient Indian values ​​of justice and, at the same time, is ready to adapt to the realities of the 21st century.

The Prime Minister said that judicial infrastructure has an important role to play in the delivery of justice and added that over the last eight years work has been carried out at a rapid pace to improve the infrastructure and that Rs 9,000 crore was spent for this purpose. This, he felt, will increase the pace of justice.

The Prime Minister said technology can also play an important role in ensuring that ordinary citizens are aware of their rights and duties in the Constitution.

Reiterating that Amrit Kaal is a time of duty, the Prime Minister said there is a need to work on the areas that have so far remained neglected.

Stressing the need for a sensitive approach to prisoners on trial, he said many were still awaiting justice. He said the district legal department authorities can take responsibility for providing legal aid to these prisoners. The prime minister also called on district judges, as chairpersons of trial review committees, to expedite the release of remand prisoners.

Addressing the assembly, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said that although the Constitution promises every citizen social, economic and political justice, the reality is that today only a small percentage of our population can turn to the justice system, if necessary. and the majority of people suffer in silence, lacking awareness and the necessary means.

Modern India was built around the goal of removing disparities in society. Project democracy is about providing space for everyone to participate. Participation will not be possible without social emancipation. Access to justice is a tool for social emancipation, he said.

The CJI added: Wherever I go, I always try to project the achievements of the Indian judicial system to win the trust and faith of the people. But if we want to serve the people better, we need to point out the issues that get in the way of our operations. There is no point in camouflaging or hiding problems. If we don’t discuss these issues, if urgent issues are not addressed, then the system will be paralyzed. I fear that we are unable to fulfill our constitutional mandate of social justice.

The CJI also urged participants to discuss, debate and decide and added: This is the principle I have followed throughout.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju reported cases pending in family courts. He pointed out that more than 11 lakh cases are pending in the various family courts and asked why children should suffer because of adult-to-adult issues.

He urged district judges to take the lead in addressing this and assured that the Center and the states would cooperate in this effort.