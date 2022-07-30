Achieve an inclusive economy in the new capital Nusantara

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Since its inception, the development of Indonesia’s new capital, Nusantara, in East Kalimantan, has been aimed at equalizing national development.

Efforts to achieve equitable development and economy by reducing income inequality have been consistently pursued by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), and this push has been reflected in various national policies.

According to data from Statistics Indonesia (BPS), in 2020, the island of Java contributed 59% to the Indonesian economy. Meanwhile, Kalimantan Island’s contribution stood at just 8.05%, Sulawesi at 6.3%, Maluku-Papua at 2.24%, Bali-Nusa Tenggara at 3.06% and Sumatra at 21.3%.

The contribution of the metropolitan areas of the island of Java, namely Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Tangerang and Bekasi (Jabodetabek), amounted to 20% of gross domestic product (GDP) in trade, 45% of GDP in financial services and 68% % of GDP in business services, according to BPS data recorded in 2018.

The economic attractiveness of the island of Java, especially Jakarta, has led to the island becoming densely populated, reducing the carrying capacity of the environment, and increasing the frequency of disasters on the island.

The island of Java is home to around 57% of the total population of Indonesia. The large population has increased mobility in large cities, supported by adequate infrastructure.

For example, Jakarta had the fourth highest traffic congestion rate in the world in 2017. In 2018, Jakarta was ranked 7th among the cities with the highest traffic congestion rate in the world, which was set at 53%. .

Traffic congestion in the greater Jakarta area has resulted in significant economic, environmental and social losses. In addition, the decreasing carrying capacity of the environment has also posed the threat of disasters.

In view of this, President Widodo spearheaded the relocation of the country’s capital and the development of Nusantara as the new capital of East Kalimantan. The construction of the new capital, which is estimated to cost 466 trillion rupees, is expected to mark a milestone in accelerating uniform development in Indonesia.

A world-class city for everyone

Widodo pointed out that the relocation of the capital from Jakarta to Nusantara aims to achieve economic equity and uniform development.

Besides Jabodetabek, he wants other regions outside of Java to also become economic “magnets” to support development and economic activities in the eastern and western regions of Indonesia.

Nusantara is also expected to become a new city that showcases Indonesia as a superior nation. Therefore, Widodo aims to make it a smart and green city, and a city that provides sustainable and inclusive growth for all.

He set three specific goals for the development of the new capital, namely that Nusantara will be “a 10-minute city” or a city where pedestrians can reach public amenities in 10 minutes. Then it will have 75% green space (forest city) and it will be included in the top 10 livable cities in the world.

With these great aspirations, Nusantara’s development plan has been prepared for the long term until 2045, when the nation will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its independence.

Moving the capital to East Kalimantan will involve not only physically moving government buildings, but also starting a new life and civilization there, according to Widodo.

The development of the new capital will be divided into four phases. Phase 1 of the development from 2020 to 2024 will involve the initial phase of relocation to Nusantara. Phase 2 (2025-2035) will consist of making Nusantara a strong core area.

Phase 3 (2035-2045) will involve building infrastructure and ecosystems in three cities to accelerate the development of East Kalimantan. The next phase from 2045 will be to enhance Nusantara’s reputation as a “world-class city for all”.

Economic inclusion

Economic inclusion is one of the goals the government wants to achieve in the development of Nusantara.

Therefore, one of the eight principles for the development of Nusantara as a new capital is “economic opportunity for all”. The other seven principles are Bhinneka Tunggal Ika (unity in diversity); design based on natural conditions; connected, active and easily accessible; circular and hard; comfortable and efficient with technology; safe and affordable and low carbon.

The saying “economic opportunity for all” is relevant to efforts to achieve equal access to modern urban amenities in the new capital. The structure of the population, which is intended to be heterogeneous with a large number of migrants, should also create openness and allow equal access to information.

As a “city for all”, Nusantara is expected to create social cohesion and humanistic interactions among residents. This social cohesion is an important concept for the new capital because the heterogeneous structure of the population will allow cultural integration and an incentive to trade.

However, the principle of “economic opportunity for all” can only be achieved if all human resources have good competitiveness, with capacities that meet the needs of industries and the market.

To this end, it is essential that the development of the new capital is followed by human resource development and continued involvement of the local people of East Kalimantan.

The head of the Nusantara Capital Authority (OIKN), Bambang Susantono, said he plans to organize various vocational and entrepreneurial trainings for the local community in North Penajam Paser, East Kalimantan.

This will be done so that the local East Kalimantan community becomes an inseparable part of the development of Nusantara. Several types of training will be organized, including construction, financial management, sewing and baking.

The authority will also collaborate with non-governmental organizations (NGOs), public enterprises (EPs) and private companies, as well as academics for reskilling (training in new skills) and upskilling (training to improve skills ) of the local community.

Regarding the construction workforce, the development of the capital is expected to absorb a high number of workers. The first phase of construction in 2022-23 will involve around 150,000 to 200,000 construction workers, Susantono noted.

The availability of jobs in construction and other sectors is expected to create economic benefits for the people of East Kalimantan.

OIKN also actively involves local youth, such as students from Mulawarman University, in the development of Nusantara.

The involvement of the local community is essential to maintain the direction of an equitable distribution of economic benefits arising from the development of the new capital. The Indonesian government envisions Nusantara as a global superhub that will be locally integrated, globally connected and universally inspired.

This concept will give the new capital a strategic position on global trade routes, investments and technology. According to the Capital City Pocket Book on the official website of the new capital, Nusantara will become the hub of government and a center of green innovation, and the center of Industry 4.0.

The government has promised to be continuously open to the aspirations of indigenous peoples, religious leaders and young leaders in East Kalimantan regarding the development of Nusantara.

Additionally, East Kalimantan has two energy-rich cities: Samarinda and Balikpapan. Samarinda will be developed as a low-carbon energy producer, while Balikpapan will produce petrochemicals and pharmaceuticals downstream.

With the concept of a global super hub, the government’s efforts to develop Nusantara as a new capital must be jointly supported by all parties so that this long-awaited mega project can successfully mark a milestone in economic growth and development. equity of Indonesia.

Related News: IKN Authority to Provide Vocational Training for Residents

Related news: No turning back on new capital development: Minister Lahadalia

Related News: New capital to be realized as forest town: PUPR ministry