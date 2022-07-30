James Grundy MP: Could Boris Johnson ever be back?





Almost from the moment he took office he was under the pressure of incredibly difficult situations beyond his control and I felt he performed very well given those circumstances. Indeed, it is probably worth observing that no prime minister since Churchill has had to deal with so much in so little time. Register to our daily newsletter < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.5741%"/> James Grundy, MP for Leigh First, he had to face a global scourge a few months after he came to power. It reacted quickly and effectively to the crisis and we ended up being the first country in the world with an effective vaccination program as result, the first major economy to repeal all lockdown measures and with an economy well on the way to recovery when we did. Second, he is the first prime minister in almost living memory to have to deal with a major war in Europe, a war that even now has significant economic consequences around the world. It was a cruel irony that Vladimir Putin’s tanks entered Ukraine the same day our lockdowns were lifted. The Russian tyrant believed that a disease-ridden Europe would stand still in the face of his unwarranted aggression. He believed that the economic chaos caused by his invasion would be the final domino that would make the West crave peace. I am proud to say that while some balked at this attack, we and Boris did not. It remains to be seen how the war in Ukraine will play out, but Boris can hold his head high on how the case has been handled under his watch. Third, of course, there was Brexit. Listening to some voices after the 2016 referendum, one would have thought that simply trying to enact Brexit would bring down the sky. It turned out, of course, that Brexit was literally the least of our worries, and the process went relatively smoothly considering everything else. During his last Questions to Prime Ministers, Boris could proudly announce that we currently export more to Europe than before Brexit. Boris’ era will soon be over and Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss will become Prime Minister. I suspect, however, that whether you love him or hate him, we’ll all soon have a Boris-shaped hole in our lives. It is rare for such a tall and colorful figure to become prime minister. The history books will be interesting to read, especially for someone like me who saw his rise and fall first hand. I can say with certainty, however, that what you saw on television was not an act. Boris was really like that in person, funny, kind, sympathetic. Well, we have come to the end of my article. But what do you think? Could Boris Johnson be back one day? As Boris said in his last questions to Prime Ministers, Hasta la Vista, Baby!

