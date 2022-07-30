Chinese military should be led by ‘reliable people’ loyal to Communist Party (Xi)





China faces growing instability and uncertainty in the national security situation, President Xi Jinping has warned, saying China’s military should be led by “reliable people” loyal to the ruling Communist Party to ensure his “absolute leadership” over the greatest armed force in the world. forces.

Speaking at a study session on Thursday on further implementing the strategy of strengthening the military by training competent personnel in the new era, Xi hailed service personnel before the 95th anniversary of the founding of the PLA, which falls on August 1. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA), two million strong, is the largest army in the world. “We must emphasize political integrity when training, evaluating and appointing personnel, so that the absolute leadership of the party over the military is implemented in the entire process of staff work,” he said. Xi stressed that the armed forces should always be led by people who are reliable and loyal to the Party, according to an official press release. Noting that the starting point and ultimate goal of personnel work is to build armed forces capable of fighting and winning, Xi called for efforts to improve the supply of personnel with strong combat readiness by close collaboration with the evolution of forms of warfare. said. In his remarks, Xi said the world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation, adding that China “is facing growing instability and uncertainty in the national security situation.” His comments came as China escalated tensions with the United States over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s planned visit to Taiwan, which Beijing claims is part of its mainland. Xi told U.S. President Joe Biden during their fifth virtual meeting on Thursday that the Chinese government and people’s stance on the Taiwan issue is consistent and resolutely safeguarding China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity is the strong will of more than 1.4 billion Chinese.

Public opinion cannot be challenged. Those who play with fire will perish by it. We hope that the United States will be lucid on this subject. The United States must uphold the one-China principle, he said. In his speech, Xi stressed continuing to implement the strategy of building up the armed forces through training capable personnel and called for efforts to better play the role of talent in spearheading and supporting the cause of building a strong army. The personnel strategy is of great importance in realizing the Party’s goal of military development in the new era and building the people’s armed forces into a world-class army, Xi said. Over the next five years, the main task of the country’s army is to achieve the PLA’s centenary goals. Work to nurture military talents should be strengthened comprehensively, Xi said. Communication and cooperation between the military and civilian sectors should be strengthened to further integrate the army’s talent work with the country’s efforts to develop a quality workforce, he said. . In addition to leading the Communist Party of China (CCP) and the presidency, Xi is also chairman of the powerful Central Military Commission (CMC), the overall high command of the PLA. Since taking over as party leader in 2012, Xi has consistently insisted on the PLA’s function under the party’s leadership. Xi completes 10 years in power this year and is expected to stay in power for an unprecedented third term and possibly for life, unlike his predecessors who retired after two five-year terms. Dozens of top PLA officials have been sacked or punished as part of his massive anti-corruption campaign, which has helped him firmly establish his leadership with military backing. He also carried out massive reforms of the army at all levels, including cutting more than three lakh of troops to reduce the size of the army and increasing the role of the navy, the army of the air, space and missile forces, increasing the defense budget to over $230. billion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/world/chinese-military-should-be-headed-by-reliable-people-loyal-to-communist-party-xi-8060910/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos