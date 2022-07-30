Connect with us

Clear 2.5 lakh cr dues for power generation companies: PM Modi tells states

44 seconds ago

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged states to settle pending electricity sector dues as soon as possible. Speaking to the program “Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya – Power @2047”, the Prime Minister said, “Many states have arrears of more than 1 lakh crore to power generation companies. These companies are not even able to get the money that has been committed for electricity subsidy in different states which is exceeded 75,000 crore”.

He further highlighted the achievements of his government in the electricity sector. The minister said about 1,70,000 MW of power generation has been added since 2014. “One Nation One Power Grid has become the strength of the country. So far, about 170 GW of capacity has been installed from non-fossil sources,” he said.

He said his government had strengthened the energy sector by removing many previous shortcomings in the energy sector. “Eight years ago, there was a problem with the electricity network, there were blackouts. While electricity consumption was increasing, production was running out and electricity distribution was in the doldrums”.

“At present, no one can imagine life without electricity. It gives me great satisfaction that over the past few years, we have strengthened the electricity sector by eliminating many previous shortcomings in the sector. energy,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi said that eight years ago his government took the initiative to transform every part of the country’s electricity sector. He said, “Work has been done on generation, transmission, distribution and connection to improve the country’s electricity sector.” The Prime Minister asserted that the energy and power sector will play a crucial role in boosting India’s progress over the next 25 years.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 1, 2016 to distribute 50 million LPG connections to women in families below the poverty line.

In May 2016, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MOPNG) introduced the “Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana” (PMUY) as a flagship program to provide rural and poor households with clean cooking fuels such as LPG for rural and disadvantaged households that otherwise used traditional cooking. fuels such as firewood, charcoal, cow dung cakes, etc. The use of traditional cooking fuels has adverse effects on the health of rural women as well as on the environment.

The target under the program was to release 8 crore of LPG connections to poor households by March 2020. 1 crore of additional LPG connections under the PMUY program. In this phase, a special facility was granted to migrant families. In addition, this year, the Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman announced that this year the Indian government will provide a grant of 200 per gas cylinder (up to 12 cylinders) to more than 9 million beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

