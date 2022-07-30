Californians donate big to Republican Trump foe Liz Cheney





Californians have contributed more to Republican Rep. Liz Cheney than donors from any other state, including her Wyoming home, as the outspoken Trump critic faces an increasingly perilous re-election bid.

Many California donors, including Hollywood and Silicon Valley moguls, vehemently disagree with most of Cheney’s policy stances, but applaud his fight against former President Trump’s false claim that he has won the 2020 election and his actions since then.

Cheneys’ vote to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol uprising and her prominent role as vice chair of the House committee’s televised hearings on the attack bolstered her status nationally, even if they hurt her in Wyoming, where she trails her main GOP opponent by double digits in the polls. In heavily Democratic California, that resulted in donations totaling about $1.2 million.

Longtime Democrat Mardy Wasserman, who has sent $25 to the campaign every month since January, recalled leaving a voicemail at Cheneys’ congressional office after the impeachment vote. The message was that I don’t agree with her on anything but that she respects her integrity above all else.

La Caada’s clinical psychologist Flintridge backs a handful of other out-of-state candidates, but Cheney is the only Republican.

She is sacrificing her own political career for the sake of honesty and justice in this country, said Wasserman, 72.

More than 1,100 Californians have contributed nearly a tenth of the $13 million Cheney has raised through June 30 for his re-election campaign, according to Federal Election Commission records. During that time, she received donations from just over 200 Wyoming residents, totaling over $260,000.

The statistics in this story are based on detailed donations from people who gave at least $200 to a House candidate, the threshold that requires campaigns to disclose detailed donor data to the FEC. Figures do not include contributions to political action candidates or joint fundraising committees.

California, due to its huge population and mother lode of wealthy donors, has traditionally been a major source of donations for presidential candidates as well as House and Senate candidates of both parties in races across the country.

But Cheney, 56, has garnered significantly more from the state than in previous election cycles. In 2020, she raised $161,608 in detailed donations from Californians, and in 2018 just $5,900. In 2016, her first congressional campaign, she raised $100,875 from donors here.

Cheneys Trump’s Republican rival, attorney Harriet Hageman, has raised significantly less ahead of Wyomings’ Aug. 16 primary. Of Hagemans’ $3.7 million in donations, nearly $155,000 came from Californians.

Hageman brought in more than $1.2 million from Wyoming residents, more than four times the Cheneys haul from his home state, according to FEC data.

The concept of California liberals writing checks to a Cheney amuses some political observers, given the deep antipathy toward the congresswoman’s father, Dick Cheney, when he was vice president under George W. Bush.

People aren’t just turning in their graves, they’re tossing and turning in their graves right now, said Jessica Levinson, an election law professor at Loyola Law School. But, she added, these critiques of Dick Cheney likely also give Cheney’s younger principles a boost.

The donations anger some Democrats, who say the money won’t make a difference in the Cheneys’ race and would be better spent helping Democrats in tight competition as the party struggles to retain control of Congress. They also argue that the donations could give Cheney a bipartisan patina if she runs for higher office.

Wyoming is cheap; shes not in an expensive media market. Voters know her well. She already has a very high name identity. Nothing in this race will be impacted by more or less money, said a prominent Democratic fundraiser who requested anonymity to avoid damaging donor relations.

I don’t know what they think they are accomplishing, the fundraiser added. Many people fear for the future of our country, and they rightly believe that we need the partnership of certain Republicans to protect it, and she would be an ally in this work. But that’s not the only job that interests me.

Cheneys donors include many bold Hollywood names, including studio mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg, Friends producer Kevin Bright, and director Gary Ross of Seabiscuit and The Hunger Games.

Katzenberg, co-founder of DreamWorks Animation and a top Democratic fundraiser in the entertainment industry, said he decided to support Cheney because he admired his principled stance on the peaceful transfer of power. .

We disagree on almost everything, Katzenberg said of Cheney in a phone interview. But, he added, she was heroic and selfless in her performance and her loyalty to America and our Constitution. I am in awe of her.

He and his wife each contributed $5,800 to the Cheneys campaign committee, the maximum allowed by law. They also donated a substantial amount to an independent committee supporting his re-election efforts.

Prominent Silicon Valley donors have also backed Cheney, including angel investor Ron Conway, Napster co-founder Sean Parker, Peloton chief executive Barry McCarthy and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, according to the data. of the FEC.

The problem is less about money and more about showing support, said Dmitri Mehlhorn, political adviser to Hoffmans. It’s about signaling to everyone, including Democrats, that the only thing that really matters is whether you’re on the side of a peaceful transfer of power.

Also among the donors are a number of former Republicans who left the party after Trump was elected, such as Gina Gualtiere. The Rancho Palos Verdes resident, 55, knew little about Cheney before tuning in to the January 6 hearings.

I just respect her because she’s a Republican and other Republicans probably don’t care a lot about what she does, said Gualtiere, who donated $250. She’s just trying to do the right thing.

Some of the left-leaning donors, including Katzenberg, have given to Republicans before, but not usually to politicians as conservative as Cheney.

Cheney’s lifetime congressional voting record lines up with the American Conservative Union 77% of the time. She voted with Trump 93% of the time they were both in office and opposed his first impeachment.

She also defended waterboarding terrorism suspects, and did not expose false conspiracy theories that questioned President Obama’s birthplace.

Despite her support for most GOP orthodoxies, Cheney has at times strayed from her party’s more conservative views. On the same day she hailed the Supreme Court’s decision that ended the constitutional right to abortion, she voted for a bipartisan gun safety bill.

During her unsuccessful 2014 Senate bid, Cheney opposed same-sex marriage, which caused a rift in her family because her sister is married to a woman. Last year, she expressed regret for that stance and recently passed legislation to codify the right to same-sex marriage into federal law.

The biggest break with his party, the one likely to cost Cheney his House seat, is his outspoken criticism of Trump. His impassioned statements and vote to impeach him for inciting the January 6 insurrection ultimately led to his censure by the Republican National Committee and his removal from his leadership position in the House GOP and the Wyoming Republican Party.

Cheney trailed arch-rival Hageman by 22 percentage points in a Casper Star-Tribune poll released July 15.

Shes in deep manure, said Stuart Spencer, an adviser to President Reagan and a longtime Cheney family friend who first met Cheney when she was in kindergarten.

Spencer and his wife, who live in Palm Desert, held a fundraiser in January that raised more than $100,000 for the Cheneys campaign.

She is very selfless, he said of his work on the January 6 committee.

The precariousness of the Cheneys House seat is an unexpected turn for a woman once considered Republican royalty. Her campaign declined requests for comment, but the MP said her conscience was clear.

Speaking on CNN recently, she said: If I have to choose between keeping a seat in the House of Representatives or protecting the constitutional republic and ensuring that the American people know the truth about Donald Trump, I will choose the Constitution and the truth every day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/politics/story/2022-07-29/california-donors-fuel-gop-liz-cheney-campaign The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos