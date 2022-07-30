Trump wants court to declare he has absolute immunity in January 6 civil lawsuits





Former President Donald Trump has asked a court to declare that he has “absolute immunity” in all civil lawsuits related to the Capitol riots that took place on January 6 of last year.

In a brief filed with the United States Court of Appeals, Mr. Trump’s lawyer urged the court to overturn the February decision of Judge Amit Mehta, who denied a motion to dismiss the charges related to the Attack on the Capitol.

Citing presidential immunity, Mr. Trump’s attorneys have asked to dismiss the possibility of civil suits against him entirely, Politico reported.

In his 112-page opinion, Judge Mehta said the January 6, 2021 rally of presidents speech that preceded the assault can reasonably be considered a class action. His opinion determined that multiple lawsuits’ arguments are plausible in their claims that the former president’s remarks at the rally sparked what followed.

Mr Trump faces civil lawsuits parallel to Congress’ own investigation into his efforts to nullify the 2020 presidential election, which led to the insurgency.

Judge Mehtas’ decision follows several civil lawsuits against Mr Trump under the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, a civil rights law that prohibits the use of force, intimidation or threat to violate people’s rights to vote, hold office, testify in court and serve on a jury.

“President Trump is protected by absolute presidential immunity because his statements were on matters of public interest and therefore well within the strong absolute immunity afforded to all presidents,” his attorneys said in a filing Wednesday.

“No hyperbole about the violence of January 6, 2021 provides a basis for this Court to create an exception to the constitutional separation of powers.”

His legal team further argued that impeachment was the only way to punish a president and that similar attempts by Democrats to prosecute Mr Trump had failed.

“A Democratic-controlled House of Representatives has already brought impeachment charges against President Trump for allegedly instigating an insurrection on January 6, 2021. Their efforts failed and President Trump was acquitted.

“These new lawsuits are an attempt to thwart that acquittal, and it is precisely this kind of harassment that presidential immunity is meant to prevent.”

