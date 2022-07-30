PM Modi urges states to clear electricity utility dues of Rs 2.5 lakh crore





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called on states to wipe out electricity utility dues estimated at around Rs 2.5 lakh crore to bolster the power sector which is expected to play an important role in accelerating the growth. The energy and power sectors have a huge role to play in accelerating India’s progress over the next 25 years, he said, adding that “the strength of the power sector Energy is also important for the ease of doing business and is equally important for the ease of living”. The Prime Minister was addressing the closing function of the ‘Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya [email protected]’ event virtually. Modi highlighted the financial problems faced by power utilities and called on states to settle dues as soon as possible. “It is not about ‘Rajniti’ (politics) but about ‘Rashtra Niti’ and nation building,” he added. The Prime Minister regretted that around Rs 2.5 lakh crore of companies responsible for activities ranging from production to door-to-door delivery are “trapped”. He said different states have unpaid dues of more than Rs 1 lakh crore towards power utilities. “They have to give this money to the power generation companies,” he said, adding that many local ministries and agencies owe more than Rs 60,000 crore to the power distribution companies. The Prime Minister said that power companies are not even able to get the money that has been committed for electricity subsidies in different states on time and in full. The backlog stands at over Rs 75,000 crore. Modi said losses in the electricity distribution sector are in double digits, while in developed countries they are in single digits. The event brought together several chief ministers, ministers and union officials, as well as beneficiaries of various schemes. The prime minister said that over the past eight years, around 1,70,000 MW of power generation capacity has been added in the country. One Nation One Power Grid, he said, has become the strength of the country today. About 1,70,000 circuit kilometer transmission lines have been laid to connect the whole country. Moreover, by granting 3 billion connections under the Saubhagya scheme, the country is also moving closer to the saturation target, he added. Modi said the energy and power sectors have a huge role to play in accelerating India’s progress over the next 25 years. The strength of the energy sector is also important for the ease of doing business and is equally important for the ease of living, he said, and added that the projects launched on Saturday are important milestones in the green energy and energy security directorate for the county. He has dedicated and laid the foundation stone for various green power projects of NTPC worth over Rs 5,200 crore. Modi inaugurated the 100 MW Ramagundam floating solar project in Telangana and the 92 MW Kayamkulam floating solar project in Kerala. Gas project in Gujarat. The Prime Minister has also launched a National Rooftop Solar Portal, which will track the installation process of rooftop solar power plants online, from the registration of applications for the release of subsidies to consumers’ bank accounts. residential after installation and inspection of the plant. He also launched the electricity sector’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme, aimed at improving the operational efficiency and financial viability of DISCOMs and electricity departments. With an expenditure of over Rs 3 lakh crore over a period of five years (2021-22 to 2025-26), the program aims to provide financial assistance to discoms for upgrading and strengthening distribution infrastructure, in focusing on improving the reliability and quality of supply to end consumers. ‘Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya Power @ 2047’ was organized as part of the ongoing ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/industry/pm-modi-urges-states-to-clear-dues-of-power-sector-companies-launches-2-green-hydrogen-plants/2611659/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos