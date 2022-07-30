Army chief who approaches US for IMF loan weakens Pakistan: Imran Khan





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Imran Khan said on Friday that if reports from Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa contacting the United States to request the release anticipated funds from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were true, it means that we [Pakistan] are weakening.

Nikkei Asia earlier in the day reported that the army chief had called senior US officials and urged them to help Islamabad secure the early release of a $1.2 billion tranche from a IMF Extended Financing Facility. The news comes as Pakistan is reeling from an economic crisis, partly linked to a looming balance of payments crisis.

Speaking to private broadcaster ARY News, Khan, whose government has profiled numerous instances where the army chief contacted foreign officials on his behalf, said it was not the army chief’s job. army to help the government solve its economic problems. Stating that nothing is given for free, he also wondered what the United States would demand in return for any aid it provided to Pakistan.

Criticizing the performance of incumbent governments, he said he felt somewhat sorry for them in this situation. Sometimes they target the judiciary, sometimes they say they favored Khan by bringing the motion of no confidence, while some say the military tricked them into distrusting us, he said.

Reiterating his demand for early elections, the ousted Prime Minister said that political stability can only result from fair and transparent polls. Those in power are afraid of elections, he alleged. If they [coalition government] had announced early elections, today the country would have been saved from this disaster, he said, saying that one of the reasons for the economic crisis was the lack of a roadmap for the government coalition.

Right now the most alarming thing is the lack of market confidence, someone has to be held accountable for the current situation, he said.

Foreign funding

Asked about a report published by the Financial Times on the funding of PTI by Abraaj founder Arif Naqvis, Khan admitted that he had known Naqvi for 20 to 25 years. He [Naqvi] benefited the country, he said, adding that the tycoon had donated considerable sums for his cancer hospital and organized two fundraising dinners for the PTI in 2012 in addition to organizing a cricket match in London and to meet the best businessmen in Dubai. Money is collected like this all over the world, he claimed.

Claiming that the PTI was the first party to raise funds through political fundraising, he reiterated claims that the party had a database of 40,000 donors. Around Rs. 9 billion is collected annually for the cancer hospital. PPP and PMLN don’t even have a database, he said, adding that all transactions were done through proper banking channels and nothing was hidden.

Describing the US case against Naqvi as a great tragedy, Khan noted that it was still unresolved. No one lost anything, everyone got their share; however, there is some irregularity. In 2012, there were no allegations against Naqvi as he was Pakistan’s shining star at the time, he said, adding that all this happened with poor Naqvi in ​​2019.

