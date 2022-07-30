Donald Trump, who called a crowd that included neo-Nazis ‘very good people’, is now hitting CNN to compare him to Hitler and Goebbels





Then-President Donald Trump answers questions about the deadly 2017 ‘Unite the Right’ rally in Charlottesville, telling reporters of the protesters, who included white nationalists and neo-Nazis, you had some really bad people in that group, but you also had people they were very good people, on both sides.” JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump has threatened to sue CNN for calling him a liar over his allegations of voter fraud.

His 282-page warning letter criticizes CNN for comparing its false propaganda tactics to Nazi tactics.

It’s a “particularly offensive insult” considering Trump’s “Jewish family members,” his attorneys told CNN.

In threatening to sue CNN for defamation this week, Donald Trump, who once likened a crowd including neo-Nazis to ‘very good people,’ took particular offense at the network by comparing its voter fraud allegations to propaganda efforts Nazi.

The Trump-Nazi analogies are “particularly offensive,” given that Trump has “Jewish immediate family members,” the 282-page warning letter to the network complained.

Trump’s daughter Ivanka converted to Judaism to marry Jared Kushner, an Orthodox Jew; their three children, Trump’s grandchildren, are Jewish.

Trump is threatening to sue CNN and other yet-named outlets for calling him a liar and calling his baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud a “big lie.”

He insists he couldn’t lie, as he “subjectively believes” there was widespread voter fraud in 2020: He claimed he lost the presidential election because it was ” tricked”.

Nearly 90 justices, former CISA chief, independent and GOP observers agree election was fair

At least 86 judges, including some appointed by Trump himself, have dismissed lawsuits seeking to overturn the 2020 results.

The former head of Trump’s Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency called the election fair and safe.

A team of Republican lawyers, judges and former senators also concluded that there was no widespread voter fraud that could have swayed Trump’s election.

And several officials in his own administration, including former attorney general Bill Barr, told Trump there was no fraud that could overturn the results.

Yet the former president insists he is not lying when he says the election was stolen from him due to voter fraud.

“In the months and years since the 2020 election, CNN has taken it upon itself to engage in a deterrence campaign calling President Trump a liar and one who subscribes to the notion of the ‘big lie,'” page 282 warning letter complains.

“As CNN repeatedly reminds its readers, this concept is tied to Adolf Hitler and Joseph Goebbels and the Nazi-era idiom: ‘If you tell a big enough lie and keep telling it, people will end up by believing it,” the letter said, citing a year-old CNN analysis article.

“While the articles fail to overtly link Trump to Hitler, a particularly offensive insult for a man with Jewish immediate family members, they routinely draw comparisons between Trump and Xi Jinping in China,” the letter continues, mentioning the president of the communist country for life.

When white nationalists and neo-Nazis gathered in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017 for the “Unite the Right” rally that ended with a counter-protester being killed by an avowed white supremacist, Trump did not condemn unequivocally the crowd.

The angry crowd had marched with tiki torches to protest the removal of a Confederate statue. They chanted “blood and earth” the translation of a Nazi slogan and “the Jews will not replace us”.

At an impromptu press conference after the rally, Trump said, “You had some really bad people in that group, but you also had people who were really good people, on both sides.”

The Washington Post did a fact check on Trump’s claim of “good people” and gave him four Pinocchios, saying the crowd was not made up of those quietly protesting the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee, but that it was specifically planned by white supremacists and far-right groups.

During this press conference, the former president also compared the removal of Confederate statues to the destruction of the monuments of the founding fathers.

Among the offensive CNN articles cited in Trump’s letter this week is one from a year ago, an analysis in which editor Chris Cillizza quoted Trump telling attendees at a rally to Sarasota, Florida: “If you say it enough and keep saying it, they’ll start to believe you.”

“Trump was speaking about alleged misinformation directed at him and other Republicans,” Cillizza wrote.

“But WOW does this quote explain everything you need to know about his approach to the presidency and life.”

Cillizza pointed out that Trump’s quote “was a close rejoinder to that infamous line by Nazi Joseph Goebbels: ‘If you tell a big enough lie and keep repeating it, eventually people will believe it.’ “”

Read the original article on Business Insider

