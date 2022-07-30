Here’s why 9/11 activism is haunting Trump over his support for LIV golf





Topline

Former President Donald Trump has recently come under fire for his connection to the controversial Saudi-funded LIV golf tour, a departure from Trump’s previous claims about the Saudi government’s alleged role in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. , leaving him to defend himself. of his new partnership.

Trump plays Thursday at the LIV Golf pro-am event.

Getty Images Key Facts

Trump is hosting the third LIV Golfs tournament at his country club in Bedminster, New Jersey, starting Friday, and has expressed his absolute loyalty to the new golf circuit backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.

Several groups representing those who lost family members in the 9/11 attacks and who believe the Saudi government aided the atrocities have condemned the blood money funding of LIV Golf and have since criticized Trump.

Brett Eagleson, founder of the 9/11 group Justice which ran a viral ad this week condemning Trump, ripped the former president in a Friday interview with CNN, accusing Trump of putting money on America and claiming that he was losing the support of his past. voters involved in activist groups, saying Trump is now all but dead to them.

Trump came under fire on Thursday after responding to protests by saying no one knew about 9/11, unfortunately, despite claiming himself in 2016 that there was evidence the Saudi government had played a role in the attacks.

Key Context

Since the launch of LIV Golf, there have been ubiquitous accusations that the Saudi government is using the tour as a way to sport-wash its poor human rights record. Early criticism focused on the role of the country’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman, in the 2018 murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, although attention has recently turned to the alleged role of the Saudi government in the September 11, 2001 attacks. Declassified US intelligence did not implicate the Saudi government in directly supporting the attacks, a theory backed by several 9/11 activist groups and previously supported by Trump, although that documents released by the FBI last year provided details of two of the hijackers’ interactions with a Saudi government employee. Some 15 of the 19 hijackers were Saudi nationals.

crucial quote

Dennis McGinley, whose brother died in the 9/11 attacks, told CBS News on Thursday that Trump hosting the event in Bedminster was a kick in the gut, tearing the wound again.”

Tangent

The four highest-paid golfers in the world over the past year are LIV Golf defectors Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, according to Forbes analysis, largely because of big upfront tour bonuses .

Further reading

Trump says no one got to the bottom of 9/11 when pressed for links to Saudi-funded LIV golf (Forbes)

Hosting a Saudi golf tournament, Trump forgot he used to blame the kingdom for 9/11 (Rolling Stone)

World’s Highest-Paid Golfers 2022: LIV Golf Reshuffles Top Earners, Raises Salaries (Forbes)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/dereksaul/2022/07/29/heres-why-911-activism-is-haunting-trump-over-his-liv-golf-backing/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos