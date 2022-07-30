Not army chief’s job to deal with economic issues: Imran Khan after Bajwa seeks US help in securing IMF loan





Former Prime Minister and chairman of Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, said on Friday that Pakistan was weakening after the country’s army chief of staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, requested US assistance in securing an early dispersal of lending from the International Monetary Bank. Funds.

The head of the PTI said it was not the army chief’s job to deal with economic issues, Geo TV reported.

“If the news that the Pakistani Army Chief of Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, approached US officials for a quick loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was true, it means we [Pakistan] are weakening,” he added.

He also wondered if the United States would demand anything in return if it decided to help Pakistan.

According to a Nikkei Asia report on Friday, Bajwa urged the United States to help Islamabad secure a quick dispersal of the IMF loan.

Bajwa asked the White House and the Treasury Department to urge the lender to speed up the bailout process and immediately release the nearly $1.2 billion Pakistan expects to receive under a loan program resumed, Geo TV reported.

Commenting on the development, the former prime minister said neither the Washington-based lender trusts the government or other countries, “I think that’s why the army chief has taken responsibility now.”

Pakistan’s Geo TV reported, citing sources, that the army chief contacted US Undersecretary of State Wendy Sherman in a phone call earlier in the week as Pakistan faced the risk of payment default due to the reduction of foreign exchange reserves.

Speaking about the poor economic situation in the country, Khan said, “At the moment the most alarming thing is the lack of confidence in the market, someone has to be held accountable for the current situation.”

He reiterated his demands for early elections and said that political stability can only be observed when fair and transparent elections are held.

“Those in power are afraid of elections,” he said, recalling that when he was ousted from office, he did nothing but reach out to the public.

“If the coalition government had announced early elections, today the country would have been saved from this catastrophe,” the PTI president said, citing the absence of a future roadmap by the coalition government as the one of the reasons for the economic crisis, Geo TV reported.

“I don’t have a personal grudge with anyone. I had a healthy relationship with Nawaz and [late] Benazir Bhutto; however, my problem is corruption when they come to power and make money for themselves,” he stressed.

Earlier this month, the IMF reached a staff-level agreement with the Pakistani authorities for the conclusion of the seventh and eighth combined reviews of the Extended Financing Facility (EFF).

Despite the deal, ongoing political and economic unrest in the country has raised concerns among investors, Pakistan’s Business Recorder reported.

Since the start of 2022, the rupee has lost more than 30% of its value, according to the Foreign Exchange Association of Pakistan.

The fall in the Pakistani rupee comes as Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings said they expect Pakistan to get the $1.2 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

