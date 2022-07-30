China’s Xi Jinping orders live military drills near Taiwan as tensions rise

Chinese authoritarian leader Xi Jinping has ordered People’s Liberation Army (PLA) forces to launch live military drills near Taiwan as tensions hit an all-time high ahead of a supposed visit by the Speaker of the House of Commons. United States, Nancy Pelosi, in the self-administered island of Taiwan. PLA set to begin military drills which will involve artillery fire in a show of power in disputed waters near Pingtan [or FuzhouHaitanIsland] in Fujian province whose coastline is separated by the controversial Taiwan Strait where the PLA Air Force makes repeated aerial incursions.

The region is a remnant of the decades-long Cold War between the mainland and Taiwan.

Live-fire drills will be held and the waters near Pingtan in Fuzhou, east China’s Fujian Province, will be sealed from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday in Pingtan, located 125 kilometers (over 77 miles) from Taiwan. “, said the Beijing state-affiliated press, citing the Chinese Ministry of Defense statement.

Unidentified drones fly over Dongyin Island

The official announcement of the Chinese military drills was followed by shipping warnings issued by the Pingtan Maritime Security Administration, which advised against all vessels entering waters near the island and province. southeast Fujian. Tensions have been building with the United States following the visit of the top official US Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, to the island nation. Chinese leader Xi Jinping recently warned US President Joe Biden in a candid phone call: “If you play with fire, you get burned.” Xi also told Biden to avoid outside interference in his relations with Taiwan.

China’s Defense Ministry has warned the United States that it will not allow Pelosi to set foot on the island nation and that if the warnings go unheeded, it will resort to ‘countermeasures’ that will have consequences unimaginable. As China traded barbed wire with Washington, the latter mobilized an aircraft carrier, a missile destroyer and a missile cruiser heading for an unknown destination.

Ship tracking information released by Beijing-based think tank South China Sea Strategic Probing Initiative revealed that the US-flagged aircraft carrier was heading towards the sensitive and controversial hotspot, the Taiwan Strait. an unidentified destination in the northeast towards Taiwan.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry separately informed that unidentified drones were spotted flying over Dongyin Island as tensions spilled over into the Asian region. PLA also flew several fighters and bombers to the Taiwan Strait. The Pentagon has been working on a security plan that will include US warships and aircraft to stand by in case damage is caused during Pelosi’s as-yet-unconfirmed visit.