The “nudge” can inspire you to do better, but it can also backfire

By: Grace Lee Hay Yean, Monash Malaysia University in Kuala Lumpur

You can “push” someone into taking up new activities, but unless they truly believe in their worth, they won’t.

Tired of the constant problem of urine on the toilet floor, Aad Kieboom of Amsterdam Airport Schiphol decided in the early 90s to place a photorealistic little housefly near the urinal drain to give people something something to aim for. It reduced urinal spills by 80% and resulted in an 8% reduction in bathroom cleaning costs at the airport.

The fly is one of the best-known examples of “nudge”. And while the majority of research in this area focuses on the positive impact on behavior change, less research has looked at unintended or ineffective nudges. Some may even backfire, triggering the opposite target behavior.

Behavioral theorist Richard Thaler and co-author Cass Sunstein explain in a book on the same subject that nudging has become an influential marketing and political strategy to deliberately manipulate the way choices are presented to decision-makers to steer them towards the desired behavior. Generally, people do not realize that they are being nudged.

One nudge method is to highlight the decisions of others that can be considered influential. A note in hotel rooms might imply: “Most guests staying at this hotel reuse their towels”, leading people to believe that other guests like them or perhaps of higher status reuse towels. Many people feel compelled to align their behavior with that of the majority. The decision is theirs, but they were nudged. Sunstein acknowledges that “if you’re told what other people are doing, you might do it too, because you think it’s probably a good idea to do what they’re doing. And even if you’re not sure, you might not want to violate social norms, so you’ll keep going.

However, pushing people to make good choices doesn’t always go as planned. For example, in a study on home energy conservation, researchers provided residents with information about the average energy consumption of their neighbors. As expected, those who consumed more energy than average reduced their consumption; however, low-energy households increased their consumption after learning that their consumption was lower than that of their neighbours. The researchers speculated that households should be told that it is desirable to save energy, that the absence of information on the “social norm” could cause the opposite effect of information. They added a smiley face to below-average power consumers, indicating that their low power consumption was approved, and found that this neutralized the backfire effect.

According to social cognitive theory, people are more likely to commit to a goal when they believe their actions will help them. If people anticipate the benefits of their actions, these expectations can influence their degree of commitment. For example, someone recycles and makes pro-environmental choices because they appreciate the environmental benefits of recycling and have internalized the value of the activities.

Pushing people is not cheating. The nudge often works by increasing the importance of a particular decision or behavior. If people are already predisposed to something – like eco-conscious behavior – a nudge helps tilt their mental mechanisms in that direction. Nudge can’t get people to do something they don’t want to do.

But when the right motivation is lacking, giving information about what others are doing can be ineffective and can even be detrimental. When people with low ecological awareness are pressured into participating in environmentally friendly activities, they experience conflicting behaviors and beliefs. They may soon realize that they were only participating in the activities because of the information from their peers, for example, and are less likely to believe in the value of the environmentally friendly activity. As a result, they become less motivated to change their behavior. Researchers have found that nudging can even lead to less effort when people haven’t internalized the value of the goal.

Decision makers around the world aim to change the behavior of people, guiding them towards decisions deemed to serve their interests or those of the community. Moreover, marketers are constantly devising ways to entice people to buy more to increase profits and sales. Although the nudge was effective in changing behavior, if the motivation is lacking, it doesn’t stick. Nudge behavior without first addressing belief and commitment is a recipe for longer-term failure.

Grace Lee Hooi Yean is Associate Professor of Economics and Head of the Department of Economics at Monash University Malaysia. The author has declared no conflict of interest.

Originally published under Creative Commons by 360info™.

