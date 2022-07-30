In rare move for Supreme Court justice, Samuel Alito mocks foreign critics of abortion cancellation

Judge Samuel Alito mocked foreign leaders’ criticism of the Supreme Court decision he authored the reversal of a constitutional right to abortion, in his first public comments since last month’s ruling. The judge’s remarks drew more criticism as well as some support.

Speaking in Rome at a religious freedom summit, Alito, 72, spent only a few minutes on the subject of abortion, then only to discuss his foreign critics – an unusual step for a judge of high court.

Dressed in a tuxedo and sporting a beard he sometimes grows when the court is out of session, Alito joked that the decision he had written had been “lambasted by a whole host of foreign leaders”, then joked saying that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had “paid the price” for his comments. Johnson called the decision a “big step backwards” shortly before resign in the midst of unrelated ethical investigations.

Associate Justice Samuel Alito sits during a group photo of Supreme Court justices in Washington, DC, April 23, 2021. Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images



The ruling by the court’s conservative majority led to a dozen states banning or severely restricting abortions within days. Eventually, half of the US states should ban or seriously restrict the procedure.

Alito also had the audience laughing at the lecture, sponsored by the University of Notre Dame Law School, when he said ‘what really hurt me’ were the remarks of the British prince Harry. Speaking to the United Nations last week, Harry spoke of the “rollback of constitutional rights here in the United States” as one of a series of converging crises that also included the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also caught Alito’s attention during his July 21 speech in Rome at the invitation-only event. The law school released the video this week. Alito was not identified in advance as a speaker at the conference.

While judges regularly engage in pointed exchanges with their colleagues in dueling opinions, they rarely respond to outside criticism. That’s especially true when discussing foreign leaders during an appearance outside the United States, said Neil Siegel, professor of law and political science at Duke Law School.

“His tone can be quite dismissive and scathing. It’s like he just doesn’t care that there are tens of millions of people in this country and abroad who deeply disagree with him.” , did he declare. “I think the most important thing is that this is not how our judges are supposed to behave.”



Public reaction to the Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade 06:11

Still, nothing prohibits judges from publicly discussing cases once they are decided, said Akhil Reed Amar, professor of constitutional law at Yale Law School. Alito’s comments were not about the underlying issue of abortion, but rather about foreign dignitaries weighing in on US law without necessarily knowing about the subject, he said. Johnson, for example, may have sought to distract from his own national issues, Amar said.

“It was a bit sassy of them,” said Amar, who also praised Alito for responding “with a bit of wit and style.”

The judge’s speech was criticized on Friday by U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., who wrote in a tweet that the remarks were politicized and said they “should be alarming to anyone.”

The speech comes amid a sharp rise in the proportion of Americans who say their trust in the Supreme Court is eroding. An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll this week found that 43% of Americans have “little or no confidence” in the court, up from just 27% three months ago.

The abortion decision was one of many seismic decisions this summer, but quashing Roe v. Wade and the end of a nearly half-century guarantee on the right to abortion had the most widespread impact.

It is also triggered profound changes in other medical caresome doctors refusing immediate treatment for serious health problems related to reproductive care for fear of violating strict abortion bans.

Alito’s speech was mostly devoted to praising religious freedom, another area where conservatives have prevailed in the Supreme Court in cases involving taxpayer dollars for Maine religious schools and the right of a football coach to pray at the 50 meter line.

He has been a judge since 2006, appointed by President George W. Bush.

Four years later, while attending President Barack Obama’s State of the Union address, Alito was filmed uttering the words “not true” in response to Obama’s – also unusual – criticism. another major Conservative-led court decision, the Citizens United case, which opened the floodgates to corporate and union spending on federal election campaigns.

Alito has never addressed this controversy in public, but it seems clear from the questions he asked when the court heard the arguments that he took issue with Obama’s assertion that the decision overturned a century of law.

Alito never again attended the State of the Union address.