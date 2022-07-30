Putin and Xi Jinping become more intimate, Russia supports China in Taiwan





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Russian government has again expressed its support for the one-China principle in the Taiwan conflict. This was revealed when geopolitical conditions on the island heated up due to the planned visit of Speaker of the United States (US) House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to Taipei. In a statement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said his policy of supporting Beijing had not changed. He also reaffirmed that Moscow has no problem with China’s sovereignty. “Our position on the existence of one China remains unchanged,” Lavrov told reporters in Tashkent. ReutersFriday (29/7/2022). ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “We have no problem upholding the principle of Chinese sovereignty.” Previously, Pelosi had planned to visit the island which is also claimed by China. The Bamboo Curtain country said the visit would be seen as a move by Beijing to play with Washington. “Those who play with fire will perish because of this. It is hoped that the United States will see clearly about this,” China’s Foreign Ministry quoted President Xi Jinping as saying to US President Joe Biden. Xi also reiterated to Biden that the United States must adhere to the one China principle. He stressed that his country firmly opposes Taiwan independence and any outside interference. Pelosi has not confirmed his arrival. However, the Chinese side told reporters last week that it was important for him to show support for Taiwan and that was interpreted by some as his coming to support independence. To this day, China continues to assert that Taiwan is an integral part of its sovereignty. Beijing has also so far distanced the island from international engagement and cooperation. Indeed, in recent months, the country led by President Xi Jinping has repeatedly sent its fighter jets into the Taiwan Air Defense Zone or ADIZ. The number can even reach hundreds in a year. On the other hand, the United States is positioning itself to defend Taiwan. In fact, in response to the entry of fighter jets from Beijing, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused China of “increasing provocative rhetoric and activity”. Not only that, US President Joe Biden also said recently that his party may make military deployments to Taiwan if an attack from China really happens like Russia attacked Ukraine. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Afraid of being attacked by China, Taiwan makes a guide to facing the war (luc/luc)



