Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacts after Sanket Sargar opened India’s tally at CWG 2022 with the money





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reacted after Sanket Mahadev Sargar won India’s maiden medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. PM Modi congratulated Sanket who won the silver medal in the men’s 55kg weightlifting event on Saturday. Sanket lifted a total of 248 kg (113 in Snatch + 135 kg in C&J). Malaysia’s Bin Kasdan Mohamad Aniq won the gold medal after lifting 142kg in the clean and jerk to bring his total to 249kg, eclipsing the Indian lifter’s total by just 1kg. Prime Minister Modi, however, welcomed Sanket Sargar’s ‘outstanding effort’, congratulating him on his achievement and wished the 21-year-old good luck. READ| Who is Sanket Mahadev Sargar, son of ‘paan’ vendor who won India’s first CWG 2022 medal? “An outstanding effort by Sanket Sargar! His bagging of the prestigious silver medal is a great start for India at the Commonwealth Games. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all future endeavours,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter. Outstanding effort by Sanket Sargar! His bagging of the prestigious silver medal is a great start for India at the Commonwealth Games. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all his future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/Pvjjaj0IGm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2022 Sargar finished first in the Snatch category at 113kg and slipped to second place in the Clean and Jerk category at 135kg due to injury on his second attempt. READ| CWG 2022: Anahat Singh, India’s youngest athlete, off to a winning start at Commonwealth Games Malaysia’s Aniq Kasdan won the gold medal and challenged the Indian throughout the event, ending with a combined lift of 249kg, consisting of 107kg in Snatch and 142kg in Clean and Jerk. Dilanka Isuru Kumara of Sri Lanka won bronze with a combined lift of 225kg. With ANI inputs

