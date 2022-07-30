Xi warns Biden against Taiwan





Washington: Chinese President Xi Jinping warned his US counterpart Joe Biden not to ‘play with fire’ on Taiwan and urged the US to uphold the one-China principle, during a video call between the two leaders on Thursday. “Those who play with fire will perish by it. It is hoped that the United States will be clear-headed about this. The United States should uphold the one-China principle and implement the three joint communiques in word and deed . Xi stressed that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one China, and China firmly opposes separatist moves toward “Taiwan independence.” He said the United States should uphold the one-China principle, which is the political foundation of China-U.S. relations, Xi said in an official statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry. “China firmly opposes separatist moves towards ‘Taiwan independence’ and interference by outside forces, and never gives way to ‘Taiwan independence’ forces in any form.” , Xi said, adding that “the position of the Chinese government and people on the Taiwan issue The issue is consistent, and resolutely safeguarding China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity is the firm will of more than 1.4 billion Chinese. On the contrary, US President Joe Biden has said that the United States does not support “Taiwan independence”.

“The policy of the United States has not changed, it strongly opposes unilateral efforts to alter the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” Biden said in a statement. the White House. The phone call between the two leaders comes after their March 18 conversation and a series of conversations between high-level US and PRC officials. Xi Jinping held the phone conversation with Biden at the latter’s request. It was the second conversation since they had a video call in March. The two presidents had a frank communication and exchange on China-US relations and issues of interest.

According to a White House press pool, during the call the two presidents discussed a range of important bilateral relations and other regional and global issues and instructed their teams to continue to monitor the situation. conversation today, especially to fight climate change. and health security. “Today I spoke with President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China as part of our efforts to deepen lines of communication, responsibly manage our differences, and resolve issues of mutual concern,” he said. tweeted Biden. Today, I spoke with President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China as part of our efforts to deepen lines of communication, manage our differences responsibly, and resolve issues of common concern. pic.twitter.com/mwIeg35h8j — President Biden (@POTUS) July 28, 2022 Biden further said that the United States hopes to maintain an open line of communication with China to enhance mutual understanding and avoid misperceptions and miscalculations, and will work with China where the interests of the two countries conflict. align and, at the same time, correctly manage the differences. Their fifth call since President Biden took office last year came amid heightened tensions between the geopolitical rivals.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is considering a trip to Taiwan during the Congressional recess in August, which would make her the highest ranking US politician since 1997 to visit the island. Even the US president questioned Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. Biden said the US military thought it was not a good idea for Pelosi to go to Taiwan as planned.

“The military thinks it’s not a good idea right now,” Biden said Wednesday, as quoted by the White House press pool.

China has warned of “resolute countermeasures” if Pelosi continues to cross his “red line”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siasat.com/those-who-play-with-fire-will-perish-by-it-xi-warns-biden-over-taiwan-2379886/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos