



Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged Imran Khan to file a libel suit against Britain’s Financial Times newspaper for publishing a damning report alleging that funds raised from charity cricket matches were used for the rise of the political party of the ousted prime minister. The Financial Times on Thursday published the article titled “The strange case of the cricket match that helped fund Khan’s political rise”.

The report says fees were paid to Wootton Cricket Ltd, which, despite its name, was actually a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and owned by Pakistani tycoon Arif Naqvi, the founder of the Dubai-based Abraaj Group.

The report says Wootton Cricket Ltd was used to fund the cricketer-turned-politician’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party after it received corporate and individual funding, including at least £2million in April 2013 of an influential Arab personality.

Responding to the report, Prime Minister Shehbaz said in a tweet: “I urge Imran Khan to file a defamation suit against the Financial Times for publishing an indicting article. If he doesn’t and I’m sure he wouldn’t, that will prove one. no longer how brazenly he lies and deceives the people of Pakistan.”

“Could this get any more damning? The charade of self-proclaimed honesty and righteousness was broken by the Financial Times article detailing the flow of foreign funding into PTI bank accounts. Imran Niazi is a heap of massive contradictions, lies and hypocrisy,” he said.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said PTI leader Khan and foreign funding received by his party posed the biggest threat to Pakistan.

She said Khan had received funding from the United States and was not allowed to speak about national security, Pakistan Public Radio reported.

Aurangzeb said that instead of discussing the economy, Khan should explain why he used the donations to manage his party’s affairs.

Khan, 69, said he was awaiting the verdict of the election commission’s investigation.

“It will not be appropriate to prejudge the PTI,” he said.

In its January report, the Electoral Commission said Wootton Cricket had transferred $2.12 million to the PTI but did not disclose the original source of the money.

The impact of the scandal could still hit Khan’s re-election ambitions. In July, he renewed his call for an early poll after the PTI won a critical victory in by-elections in Punjab, Pakistan’s most populous province. On Twitter, he called the Election Commission of Pakistan “totally biased”, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz urged the commission to release its verdict in the PTI case, saying delays caused by political wrangling had given Khan “a pass despite his repeated and brazen attacks on institutions. of State”.

Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led plot targeting him over his foreign policy decisions independent on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

Khan, who came to power in 2018 apparently with military backing, is the only Pakistani prime minister to be ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament. He was replaced by Shehbaz Sharif of PML-N.

