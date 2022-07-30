Imran Khan decides to file a judicial reference against the CEC





ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has decided to file a lawsuit against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Raja Sultan, ARY News reported on Saturday .

According to the details, the decision was taken at a meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders under the chairmanship of Imran Khan.

Participants expressed concern over the meeting between members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and a government delegation. “CEC Sikandar Raja Sultan has violated the ECP code of conduct,” the PTI leadership said.

The meeting also decided to table a motion of no confidence against the electoral commission in two provincial assemblies – Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In the meantime, the president of the PTI has ordered the legal experts to file a lawsuit.

Read more: A POLITICAL PARTY COULDN’T BE BANNED IN CASE OF BANNED FUNDING

Earlier in the day, former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the PTI was considering filing a complaint against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja against the leaders of the ruling coalition.

Speaking to a presser, Fawad Chaudhry said the ruling coalition leaders met with the CEC and discussed a case of banned funding which is against the code of conduct for judges which also applies to Sikandar Sultan .

How the members of the ECP could meet people who are parties to a case, he said, adding that the CEC and the members of the ECP violated their code of conduct for justice.

Read more: RANA SANAULLAH CALLS ON ECP TO ANNOUNCE VERDICT IN PTI FOREIGN FUNDING CASE

It is relevant to mention here that a government delegation, consisting of leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), met with the leader of the ECP and demanded the announcement of the verdict reserved in the case of the foreign financing of the PTI.

Speaking to media in Islamabad, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said a government delegation had met with the head of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and provincial members of the ECP to demand the verdict on the Foreign Funding Case of PTI.

comments

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arynews.tv/imran-khan-decides-to-file-judicial-reference-against-cec/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos