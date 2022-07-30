PM Modi urges states to pay utility dues without delay

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged state governments to settle unpaid dues to power generation and distribution companies, saying unpaid dues have crippled power companies. He made comments during launch the Ministry of Energy’s revamped Distribution Sector Program, which aims to improve the quality, reliability and affordability of electricity supply to consumers through a financially viable and efficient distribution sector on the operational plan.

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi placed particular emphasis on unpaid dues in the electricity sector and said that several states are trying to hide the problem instead of trying to solve it. He said states were trying to push the problem forward, making the problem even worse. The electricity sector is going through a big crisis in several states because of such an approach, the prime minister said.

He said that when the electricity sector in a state weakens, it affects the electricity sector of the country as a whole, and it pushes the future of that state towards darkness. He said that the losses in the distribution sector are in double digits, while the same in developed countries are in single digits, which is too negligible.

The Prime Minister added that most of the time power companies have a crisis of funds and they continue to use old transmission and distribution lines which cause high losses. As a result, electricity becomes more expensive for consumers. The prime minister said that while generation companies were producing enough electricity, they weren’t having any either, due to unpaid dues. Likewise, distribution companies have huge sums owed in various states.

Prime Minister Modi said people will be shocked to hear that states have unpaid dues of over Rs 1 lakh crore. States must pay money to power companies for electricity they have already consumed, but no longer pay the price for the same. Additionally, several government departments and local bodies have dues to electricity distribution companies totaling over Rs 60,000 crore.

Not only the power royalties used by themselves, but even the subsidies announced by the various state governments to their citizens also remain unpaid. According to the Prime Minister, the grant arrears currently stand at over Rs 75,000 crore.

Therefore, in total, around two and a half lakh crore rupees are trapped as unpaid dues, badly affecting the production, transmission and distribution companies. For this reason, it has become difficult to invest for future needs. Are we going to force our future generations to live in darkness? asked the Prime Minister during his speech.

Stating that private and public companies are not getting their due, that they will not grow and will not be able to generate electricity, the Prime Minister urged everyone to realize the seriousness of the situation .

Everyone must wake up so that our country does not fall into darkness. And so, I say, this is not a matter of Rajneeti, but a matter of Rashtraneeti and Rashtranirman, it is a matter of protecting the whole system related to electricity, Prime Minister Modi said .

The Department of Energy has also published data on electricity charges in this regard. Total State and UT dues to Gencos, excluding state-owned Gencos, are Rs 1,01,442 crore, of which the dues to CPSEs alone are Rs 26,397 crore. The dues from the various departments of the state governments are Rs 62,931 crore, and the amount of subsidy that the distribution companies are yet to receive from the state governments is Rs 76,337 crore. Therefore, the total outstanding amount owed to power generation and distribution companies by state governments stands at Rs 2,40,710 crore.

Among the states, Maharashtra (21,656 crore), Tamil Nadu (20,990 crore), Andhra Pradesh (10,109 crore), Telangana (7,388 crore) and Rajasthan (5,043 crore) topped the list. list of companies lagging behind production companies.

Similarly, Telangana (11,935 crore), Maharashtra (9,131 crore), Andhra Pradesh (9,116 crore), Tamil Nadu (3,677 crore) topped the DISCOM dues.

On the other hand, Rajasthan, Punjab, Maharashtra and Chhattishgarh have huge sums due to subsidies.

The Prime Minister has urged states to clear electricity charges as soon as possible. He said, I ask those states whose dues are pending, to settle them as soon as possible. Also consider the reasons why even when compatriots pay their electric bills honestly, why do some states still fall into arrears?

Revised diagram of the distribution sector

The Prime Minister today launched the Ministry of Energy’s revamped distribution sector program while participating in the Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya [email protected] grand finale via video conference. He also dedicated and laid the foundation stone for various NTPC green energy projects and launched the National Rooftop Solar Portal.

The revamped distribution sector program is a reform-based and results-linked program. Scheme with an expenditure of Rs.3,03,758 crore over a period of five years from FY 2021-22 to FY 2025-26. The program aims to reduce AT&C losses to Pan-India levels of 12-15% and ACS-ARR gap to zero by 2024-25 by improving operational efficiency and financial viability of all DISCOMs/Departments of energy, excluding private sector DISCOMs. DISCOMs and energy departments could access funds under the program for a variety of purposes aimed at reducing losses and improving efficiency.

The Prime Minister said the energy and power sectors have a huge role to play in accelerating India’s progress over the next 25 years. The strength of the energy sector is also important for the ease of doing business and is equally important for the ease of living. He said the projects launched today are important steps in the direction of green energy and energy security for the county.