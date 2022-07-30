UK ‘cricket match’ created ground for Imran Khan’s political rise and helped fund his party: report





July 30, 2022

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 30 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the party formed by former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan whose political rise stems from anti-corruption rhetoric, had received funding through a private cricket tournament organized by a Pakistani tycoon, the Financial Times reported. The report says Pakistani tycoon Arif Naqvi, founder of the Dubai-based Abraaj Group, chaired the “Wootton T20 Cup” from 2010 to 2012 which coined names – the Peshawar Perverts or the Faisalabad Fothermuckers. Guests were asked to pay between £2,000 and £2,500 each to attend, with the money going to unspecified “philanthropic causes”. They played on immaculate grounds amid 14 acres of formal gardens and parkland at Wootton Place, Naqvi’s 17th-century residence. This is the type of charity fundraising repeated every summer in the UK. What makes it unusual is that the ultimate benefactor was a political party in Pakistan. The fees were paid to Wootton Cricket Ltd, which, despite its name, was a Cayman Company incorporated in the islands owned by Naqvi and the money was used to fund Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf, Khan’s political party”, said the Financial Times report. It said that funds were given to Wootton Cricket by companies and individuals. Companies fund political parties, but Abraaj’s emails and internal documents seen by the Financial Times, including a bank statement covering the period from February 28 to May 30, 2013 for a Wootton C rickets account in the United Arab Emirates, show that companies and foreign nationals as well as Pakistani citizens sent millions of dollars to Wootton Cricket – before the money was transferred from the account in Pakistan for the PTI,” the report said. Pakistan has been probing PTI funding for several years. Imran Khan, a World Cup-winning captain, stood before Pakistan’s 2013 general election as an anti-corruption crusader and his party became the third largest in the National Assembly. In July 2017, the Supreme Court of Pakistan removed Nawaz Sharif from office. following allegations of corruption. Khan won elections in July 2018 and the report says as prime minister he became increasingly critical of the West, praising the Afghan Taliban when US forces withdrew in 2021 and visiting Vladimir Putin in Moscow on the day Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February. The Times report said that in January, the Election Commission of Pakistan’s Oversight Committee issued a damning report in which it stated that the PTI was receiving funds from foreign nationals and companies and accused it of under-reporting. declare funds and conceal dozens of bank accounts. named in the report, but Naqvi has not been identified as its owner… Wootton Cricket’s bank statement shows that it received $1.3 million on March 14, 2013 from Abraaj Investment Management Ltd, the fund management unit of Naqvi’s private equity firm, increasing the account’s previous balance by $5,431. Later the same day, USD 1.3 million was transferred directly from the account to a PTI bank account in Pakistan. the cost to a holding company through which it controlled K-Electric, the electricity provider for Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city,” the Financial Times report said. struggling in 2016, Naqvi struck a deal to sell control of the power company to Chinese state-controlled Shanghai Electric Power for $1.77 billion. . In 2016, he authorized a $20 million payment to Pakistani politicians to gain their support, according to US prosecutors who later charged him with fraud, theft and attempted bribery. “The payment was allegedly intended for Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shehbaz, who replaced Khan as prime minister in April. The brothers denied any knowledge of the matter. In January 2017, Naqvi hosted a dinner party for Nawaz Sharif in Davos. After Khan became prime minister, Naqvi met with him. During his tenure, Khan criticized officials for delaying the sale of K-Electric but the deal still hasn’t been done,” the report said. report. It states that Imran Khan visited Wootton Place in 2012. In a written response to questions from the British newspaper, the former cricketer said a fundraising event attended by many PTI supporters”. The report quotes cricket commentator Henry Blofeld as stating that Imran Khan ‘was persuaded to take the field’ at Wootton and ‘it was extraordinary to see how he stil had a knack for bowling these fast inswingers “. Naqvi literally wrote the rules for cricket matches and ball tampering was allowed at Wootton. the PTI, filed a complaint in December 2014. He said the impact of the scandal could further damage Imran Khan’s re-election ambitions. Imran Khan has renewed his call for an early poll after the PTI won a critical victory in the by-elections in Punjab. In his written response to FT, Imran Khan said neither he nor his party were aware that Abraaj provided $1.3m through Wootton. Cricket.” Arif Naqvi also made a statement which was filed with the electoral commission, which has not been denied by anyone, that the money came from donations at a cricket match and that the money that he had collected had been sent through his company Wootton Cricket,” Khan wrote. Khan said he was awaiting the verdict of the election commission’s investigation. “It will not be appropriate to prejudge the PTI.” The British newspaper said that for Babar, who helped found the PTI, the controversy is proof that Khan has failed to achieve the ideals he set for himself in politics. “He had the opportunity of a lifetime and he missed it. Our cause was reform, change — to introduce the values ​​into our politics that we publicly espoused. [Khan’s] the compass of morality in the political sense has gone haywire,” the report quoted Babar as saying. (ANI)

