The January 6 investigation focuses on Donald Trump. An indictment would set a legal precedent





A video of former US President Donald Trump speaking on January 6, 2021 is released as the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol holds a hearing, July 21. Patrick Semansky/The Associated Press

One evening in 1872, Washington police officer William West pulled over Ulysses Grant for speeding in a horse-drawn buggy. Mr Grant, then in his first term as President of the United States, had previously been warned for his reckless driving. So this time, Mr. West dragged Mr. Grant to the police station. The president posted $20 bail and was released. He lost the money when he never showed up in court.

This episode is the only known case of the arrest of a US president. But that could soon change: Leaks to US media this week suggest the Justice Department’s investigation into the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol is focused on Donald Trump and his entourage. And, in a television interview, Attorney General Merrick Garland left the door open to the charges.

We will hold accountable anyone who is criminally liable for attempting to interfere with the transfer, the legitimate and legal transfer of power from one administration to another, he told NBC.

If Mr. Trump were indicted, it would break new legal ground. The US Constitution does not specify whether a president can be criminally charged, and there has been no final court ruling on this.

Richard Nixon, for example, was pardoned preemptively by his successor, Gerald Ford, ruling out any question of an indictment. And Mr Grants’ case was about a traffic violation and a decision by a police officer rather than a complex investigation into charges of abuse of political power.

A 1973 Justice Department memo concluded that a sitting president could not be charged because it would incapacitate the government. A later memo in 2000, however, claimed that charges could be brought once the president leaves office.

Can the January 6 hearings wake up Americans to the threat to their democracy?

Six key takeaways from the January 6 committee hearings on the Capitol attack

How Joe Oltmann, who claims US elections were rigged and traitors should be executed, became a rising political force

If indicted, Mr. Trump will almost certainly argue that such a decision is unconstitutional, and the Supreme Court will likely intervene, said Julie Novkov, a judicial policy expert at the State University of New York at Albany.

The former president could, for example, argue that his actions are protected by executive privilege. Or he could try to invoke the principle of double jeopardy because he has already been impeached by the House of Representatives, tried and acquitted by the Senate for his role on January 6.

Prof Novkov argued that such arguments are unlikely to succeed because impeachment is a political, rather than judicial, process and therefore would not legally count as a prior trial. The weight would seem to lean on the side of allowing the prosecution, she said.

Weighing in on Mr Garland would also be the political consequences of such an unprecedented decision. While dozens of state governors, city mayors and members of Congress have been indicted throughout US history, there has been a longstanding reluctance to indict presidents.

You open that door, any president is vulnerable to prosecution once he leaves office. The concern is about political retaliation and potentially caustic effects on national politics, said Professor Novkov, author of the book The Supreme Court and the Presidency.

The buzz around the potential charges follows explosive hearings by the Congressional committee investigating Jan. 6. They detailed efforts by Mr. Trump and those around him to pressure state legislatures, Justice Department officials and then-Vice President Mike Pence to reverse the election results. 2020 presidential election, won by Joe Biden.

The Washington Post, New York Times and CNN, citing unnamed sources, reported that Justice Department attorneys in recent days have questioned witnesses about Mr. Trump’s role in one aspect of that plan, which was to trying to replace lists of fake electoral colleges supporting Trump. members for Mr. Bidens voters in several swing states.

Based on information that has so far emerged at the committee, possible charges could include obstruction of due process for efforts to prevent Congress from counting Electoral College votes and seditious conspiracy, said Jacob Frenkel, a former federal prosecutor who worked on political corruption. case.

If there are any indictments, Mr. Frenkel said he expects them not to be issued until after the midterm congressional elections in November. This would allow a case to work its way through the courts before the next presidential election.

The potential precedent such a case would set could make it the most important decision ever to confront an attorney general, said Mr. Frenkel, now with the law firm Dickinson Wright. The department would have a very high burden of proof to meet, so they wouldn’t press charges unless they were convinced they were going to get convictions.

The decision whether or not to prosecute the former president will include whether a person is above the law, he wrote in an email. A conviction would be as powerful a message that the United States is a law enforcement country as the devastating perception that would attach to an acquittal.

The Jan. 6 committee is expected to release a report in the fall and could also make a criminal referral to the Justice Department. Mr. Garland, however, need not wait for such a referral to begin his own investigations.

The department has charged hundreds of Jan. 6 rioters, as well as leaders of far-right groups accused of planning the attack. Previously, however, he showed little indication that anyone from Mr Trump’s immediate circle was being investigated, much to the dismay of some committee members.

The Justice Department must look into any possible criminality, Congressman Adam Kinzinger told CNN this week. What have they been doing for a year and a half?

Jonathan Michael, professor of constitutional law, said much of the difficulty in deciding whether or not to prosecute a president comes from fear that the judiciary will be seen to interfere in politics. This is especially the case because the Attorney General is appointed by the President. Mr. Trump would be certain to use an indictment as further evidence that the Deep State is out to get him.

But all of that is offset by the need to prevent Mr Trump or other future politicians from trying to overturn another election, argued Professor Michael, who teaches at the University of California, Los Angeles.

The situation in which we find ourselves today is unique. We have never had such compelling evidence of complicity with anything in the area of ​​fraud, violence and disruption of the electoral process. We have a character who is completely unrepentant and continues to peddle these lies, Professor Michael said. In the absence of intervention now, it is very likely to repeat itself.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are compiled by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Register today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theglobeandmail.com/world/us-politics/article-trump-jan-6-hearing-doj/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos