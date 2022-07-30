PM Modi says many states owe more than 1 lakh cr to power companies and appeals | Latest India News





Losses in India’s retail sector are in double digits, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, stressing that the figure was in “single digits” in developed countries. “This means that we have a lot of wasted electricity and therefore have to generate more electricity than necessary to meet demand,” the Prime Minister stressed. In many states, contributions to electricity companies have even exceeded the 1 lakh crore mark, he pointed out. “The country will be surprised to know that different states have arrears of more than 1 million crore. They have to give that money to the power generation companies. Electricity distribution companies have more than 60,000 crores to many government departments, local bodies as well, in dues,” Prime Minister Modi said. Arrears worth more than 75,000 crores are also tied up, Prime Minister Modi pointed out, pointing out that power companies were “not able to get even the money that has been committed for power subsidies in different states to time and in full”. “That is to say about 2.5 crore lakh is blocked for those responsible for providing door-to-door electricity.” He was speaking at the culmination event of Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya Power @2047. Urging states to settle dues at the earliest, Prime Minister Modi said, “I request states where dues are pending to settle them as soon as possible. honestly their electric bills, why are some states in arrears over and over again?” On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi also launched the Energy Ministry’s flagship project, the Revamped Distribution Sector Programme, which his office said “aims to improve the operational efficiency and financial viability of DISCOMs and electricity departments. “With an expenditure of over Rs. 3 lakh crore over a five-year period from FY 2021-22 to FY 2025-26, the program aims to provide financial assistance to DISCOMs for the modernization and enhancement of distribution infrastructure, focusing on improving the reliability and quality of supply to end consumers,” reads a statement from the PMO.

