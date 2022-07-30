Ease of justice is equally important in the country’s Amrit Yatra: PM Modi





More than a million cases have been heard by videoconference in the country, Prime Minister Modi said, adding that this proves that our judicial system is committed to ancient Indian values ​​of justice and, at the same time, is ready to do facing the realities of the 21st century

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inaugural session of the first meeting of All India District Legal Service Authorities in Delhi. Image Courtesy: @BJP4India/Twitter

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the inaugural session of the first All India District Legal Services Authority Meeting on Saturday and said that just like ease of doing business and ease of living, equally important is the “ease of justice” in the country’s “Amrit Yatra”. . Addressing the congregation, he said that was the time of Azadi ke Amrit Kaal. Now is the time for resolutions that will take the country to new heights over the next 25 years, he added, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office read. The Prime Minister underlined the place of legal aid in the guiding principles of State policy. This importance is reflected in the faith of citizens in the country’s judiciary. He said: “As important as access to the justice system is for any society, the delivery of justice is equally important. The judicial infrastructure also contributes significantly to this. Over the past eight years, work has been done at a rapid pace on the country’s judicial infrastructure. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Supreme Court Justices UU Lalit, Justice DY Chandrachud, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, SP Singh Baghel, Other Supreme Court Justices, Chief Justices of High Courts, Executive Presidents of the State Legal Services Authorities (SLSA) and Chairpersons of the District Legal Services Authorities (DLSA) were present on the occasion. The Prime Minister also issued a commemorative postage stamp on the “Right to free legal assistance”. Highlighting India’s leadership in information technology and fintech, Prime Minister Modi stressed that there could be no better time to introduce more power of technology into court proceedings. He said that as part of the e-Courts mission, virtual courts are being started in the country. Round-the-clock courts began to operate for crimes such as traffic violations. The videoconferencing infrastructure is also being extended in the courts for the convenience of citizens. The Prime Minister said more than a million cases had been heard by videoconference in the country. This proves that our judicial system is committed to ancient Indian values ​​of justice and, at the same time, is ready to adapt to the realities of the 21st century. He added: “An ordinary citizen should be aware of his rights and duties in the Constitution. It should be aware of its Constitution, as well as constitutional structures, rules and remedies. Technology can also play an important role in this regard. Reiterating that Amrit Kaal is a time of duty, the Prime Minister said there is a need to work on the areas that have so far remained neglected. Modi again raised the issue of sensitivity towards prisoners on trial. He said district legal services authorities can take responsibility for providing legal aid to these prisoners. He also appealed to district judges, as chairpersons of trial review committees, to expedite the release of remand prisoners. The Prime Minister commended NALSA for undertaking a campaign in this regard. He also urged the Bar Council to encourage more lawyers to get involved in this campaign, according to the PMO statement. The first-ever nationwide meeting of District Legal Services Authorities (DLSA) is being organized from July 30-31 in Vigyan Bhawan by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA). The meeting will deliberate on the creation of an integrated procedure to bring consistency and synchronization between DLSAs. There are a total of 676 district legal services authorities in the country. They are headed by the district judge who acts as the presiding authority. Through the DLSAs and state legal services authorities, various legal aid and awareness programs are implemented by NALSA. DLSAs also help reduce the burden on the courts by regulating Lok Adalats conducted by NALSA. Read all Recent news, New trends,Cricket News, bollywood news,

