Are the British Conservatives already missing Boris Johnson?

What will the London press do without Boris Johnson?, ask him New York magazine three weeks after the resignation of the British Prime Minister. With the fall of the conservative leader, the conservative press loses one of hisobserves the American magazine, which recalls BoJo’s career as a journalist and columnist. A certain gloom would thus have taken hold of the London editorial staff. According to the author, it recalls the atmosphere that reigned in the press room of the White House after the departure of Donald Trump. But is Boris Johnson’s political career really over? As the Tories prepare to choose a new leader [qui deviendra Premier ministre], the big fortunes and the British media began to mobilize to save the disgraced Prime Ministerwrites journalist Peter Oborne in Middle Eastern eye. The article, title Is Boris Johnson preparing for his comeback? tell them warm private meetings of the former Prime Minister with media magnate Rupert Murdoch or billionaire Peter Cruddas. There are serious clues that Johnson is considering a comeback – and some reason to believe he might pull it off, in particular the mobilization part of the press; or the campaign Bring back Boris (Bring Boris back) initiated by elected Conservatives who remember the electoral successes achieved with Johnson at their head. A petition has already registered thousands of signatures and Johnson himself plays with the idea of ​​a Lazarus-like resurrectioncontinues Peter Oborne. The revenge of the militants? Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak lead lackluster campaigns and fail to enthuse the approximately 160,000 members of the Tories, continues the journalist. A growing number of activists resent Tory MPs for getting rid of Johnson. The two Tories vying to succeed Johnson look awfully boring, abounds the New York Magazine. This week, during a debate between the two candidates, the moderator literally fainted. Dun ct, Liz Truss, a Maggie [Thatcher] lack which was anti-Brexit but no longer is. On the other, Rishi Sunak, a technocrat in Prada married to a billionaire. the approach of the upcoming 2023 local elections disastrous for the Tories, the former Prime Minister could be tempted to play spoilsport in the recomposition of his political camp, perhaps as soon as the conference of the Conservative Party scheduled for Birmingham in October.

