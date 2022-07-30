The Turkish leader has unfinished business in Syria. What is he waiting for?

Abu Dhabi, UAE (CNN) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants to launch another military incursion into northeast Syria.

Begun nearly two months ago but awaiting what analysts say is likely a green light from Moscow, the operation raises questions about Turkey’s ultimate plans for Syria.

Erdogan says he wants to launch his fourth operation in the north of the country since 2016, targeting an area that includes the two key towns of Manbij and Tel Rifaat. The goal, according to the president, is to rid the region of fighters allied with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a militant group that Turkey describes as terrorist.

“We are entering the new phase of our determination to form a 30 km (20 mile) deep security zone along our southern border,” Erdogan told lawmakers from his ruling AK Party in June. “We will rid Tal Rifaat and Manbij of terrorists, and we will do the same for other regions step by step.”

After a trilateral meeting between Erdogan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran yielded no obvious developments last week, it appears Turkey is still in talks with Moscow, hoping for Putin’s blessing. to put more boots on the ground.

The Kremlin has so far opposed the operation, saying it would not contribute to Syria’s stability and security.

Another attempt is expected next month in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, where Russian independent news agency Interfax reported that Putin and Erdogan would meet.

“Erdogan said he would like [launch] another cross-border [operation] in Syria and it is clear that he wants to do it before the Turkish elections,” said Asli Aydintasbas, senior researcher at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

“But, like in past cross-border incursions, Turkey really needs Putin’s green light to do this,” Aydintasbas told CNN.

Erdogan’s announcement in May came amid negotiations with the West over NATO membership for Sweden and Finland, two Nordic countries that Turkey has accused of harboring individuals with links with the PKK.

While Turkey in June dropped its objections to Nordic states joining, it recently renewed its threats, warning that it could veto their membership at any time if they fail to respect agreements ending the support for the PKK and its affiliates.

The PKK remains today Turkey’s main concern in Syria and the main reason why it continues to penetrate militarily into the territory of the Levantine state.

Designated as terrorists by Turkey, the US and the EU, the PKK is embroiled in a long-running conflict with Turkey on either side of the border. In its decades of tension with Kurdish fighters, Turkey has already launched three military operations against the PKK in northern Syria, the last of which was in 2019.

The objective has always been the same: to create a 30 kilometer deep “safe zone” without PKK in Syria, which would allow more than two million Syrian refugees in Turkey to return home.

Turkey says its grand plan for the safe zone is not yet complete, and it worries about a ‘terrorist corridor’ left behind after their previous operations, said Sinan Ulgen, a former Turkish diplomat and chairman of the security group. EDAM reflection based in Istanbul.

The targeted towns of Manbij and Tel Rifaat are technically under the control of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), analysts say.

The SDF is backed by Washington. But its backbone is the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which Turkey sees as a wing of the PKK.

“Ankara sees no difference between the SDF and the PKK,” Ulgen said.

Washington has already warned Turkey against another incursion, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying “any escalation in northern Syria is something we would oppose”.

Analysts say Erdogan is heeding the American perspective and the Biden administration could take material action against Turkey in retaliation.

“The American criticism is important – especially since it can spill over into other issues like Congressional approval of the F-16s,” Aydintasbas said.

In October, Ankara requested the purchase of 40 F-16 fighter jets made by Lockheed Martin Corp in the United States, along with other military equipment. The deal awaits approval from the US Congress, which remains bitter over Turkey’s previous purchase of Russian missile systems – a move that triggered US sanctions.

The intricate web of control in Ankara’s latest area of ​​interest underscores the many deals that will need to be struck between world powers before Turkey begins to deploy more tanks on the ground.

Erdogan has in the past sought Moscow’s approval to enter Syria. Russia essentially controls Syrian airspace and can make a Turkish incursion much more expensive if it chooses, analysts say.

To some extent, an Iranian green light for a Turkish operation would also reduce the risks for Erdogan. Yet Iran has so far opposed the plan, saying it would harm both Turkey and Syria.

“They can increase the costs of such an operation,” said Rich Outzen, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council in Washington, DC and a former US military officer and State Department official.

But the playing field is different today. Russia is heavily occupied with a bloody war in Ukraine and Turkey has become a key mediator in the conflict.

With Turkish presidential elections slated for a year away, some say Erdogan is losing popularity as inflation soars and the economy overheats.

“In electoral terms, there is a payoff to nationalists and other constituencies who want to see refugees returned to Syria, the PKK damaged and the perceived US project in Syria undermined,” Outzen said.

Still, the political benefit could be minimal, Aydintasbas notes, as most Turks are now obsessed with the country’s economic woes.

“It may improve Erdogan’s position by a few points, but it will probably be temporary,” she said. “With high inflation, this is not going to seal the election for Erdogan.”

While analysts see the incursion as happening sooner or later, there is skepticism about the practicality of Erdogan’s goals in northeast Syria.

“There is no clear exit strategy,” Ulgen said, adding that he believes the incursion is imminent because, at this stage, no side can guarantee Turkey’s demands for a border zone without PKK.

“In the long run, it will have to be the Syrian government,” he said. “But we are not there yet.”