Pm Modi launches revamped program for power distribution sector





Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the grand finale of Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya [email protected] via video conference on Saturday, where he launched the revamped retail sector program and highlighted how the elimination of many previous flaws of the energy sector by the central government has strengthened the electricity sector. The initiative proposes to provide financial support to discoms with an expenditure of over Rs 3 lakh crore for a period of five years till FY 202526. Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Modi said the BJP government has strengthened the power sector by tackling several previous issues and bridging the gap between power generation and consumption. electricity. Read also : The energy sector will play an important role in India’s vision for the next 25 years. Speaking to those who benefit from renewable energy, I discussed important electricity supply measures. New jobs will be made possible through a commitment to renewable energy and mobility,” added the Prime Minister. He also noted that states like Gujarat, Rajasthan, Kerala and Telanganas renewable energy initiatives will help all of India. Ladakh will become the first region in India to receive Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCV) and strive to be carbon neutral. Gujarat is implementing a green hydrogen blending program which will reduce its need for imports. “One Nation One Power Grid has become the country’s strength. So far, about 170 GW of capacity has been installed from non-fossil sources,” Prime Minister Modi said. To connect the whole country, more than 1,70,000 circuit kilometers of transmission lines have been installed. He continued, “We are also closing in on the saturation target by delivering 3 crore connections through the Saubhagya program. The government is paying unprecedented attention to renewable energy. India will rank among the top five countries in the world with 170 GW of installed renewable capacity, according to the Prime Minister. The revised plan of the electricity distribution sector aims to: Improve operational efficiency, financial viability of nightclubs and food services Provide financial assistance to nightclubs Modernize and strengthen the distribution infrastructure Improve the reliability and quality of supply to end consumers Reduce overall technical and commercial (AT&C) losses to pan-India levels by 12-15% Reduce the gap between the average cost of supply and the average realized revenue (ACS-ARR) to zero by 2024-2025 According to the PM, our distribution sector is experiencing double-digit losses. In contrast, it is in the single digits in rich countries. This indicates that we are wasting a lot of electricity, which forces us to generate more electricity than is needed to meet demand. In many states, he said, there is a dearth of investment to reduce distribution and transmission losses. People will be surprised to learn that several states owe more than Rs 1 lakh crore in back taxes, he said. Many government agencies and local entities owe electricity distribution companies more than Rs 60,000 crore. The Prime Minister has asked the States whose contributions are pending to clear them as soon as possible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbctv18.com/economy/pm-modi-launches-revamped-power-distribution-sector-scheme-14309192.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos