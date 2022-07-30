Biden and Xi talk, but not about the global economic slowdown

US President Joe Biden meets Chinese President Xi Jinping during a virtual summit of the … [+] Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on November 15, 2021. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images



As Presidents Biden and Xi Jinping wrapped up their fifth round of virtual talks this week, one can’t help but feel an overwhelming sense of nostalgia for the real Cold War that ended decades ago. This war, between America and the USSR, at least, had powerful safeguards and a platform for formal discussion to prevent the worst-case scenario of this eranuclear holocaust.

US-China relations, on the other hand, which geopolitical analysts say are not on a new Cold War footing, are shaping up to be unpredictable as a simple conversation between the two leaders is preceded by elaborate diplomatic choreography to ensuring expectations are low, and concludes with a pro forma statement that the dialogue was substantive, thorough and candid, as a senior White House official said on Thursday. For good measure, the Chinese side made similar noises noting that the two presidents had a frank communication and exchange on China-US relations and issues of interest.

Diplomats will object to my characterization that the US-China dialogue is all talk and little substance on the grounds that the two countries are keeping their lines of communication open, a positive sign to avoid unintended consequences. But will it really be?

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China has doubled its support for Russia, a boundless friendship, as Beijing characterized it in February during Putin’s visit to the Chinese capital. China (and India) are also supporting the Russian economy by buying huge amounts of Russian oil at a discount, thus mitigating the impact of Western sanctions. China’s support for Russia diminishes the possibility of a grand bargain deal between America and China in the near term.

Some convergence in U.S.-China policies was expected since Biden took office, in areas critical to global public goods like climate change and health care. Although these issues were again referenced in the reading from both sides after the call, China’s extreme approach to banishing Covid (which has led to prolonged lockdowns in major cities) and increased production of coal to deal with continuing energy shortages reduce the possibility of an early deal.

Moreover, President Xi will be preoccupied for the rest of the year with securing a third term, which rules out the possibility of Chinese flexibility in the short term. Indeed, China is deeply suspicious of US support for Taiwan. House Speaker Nancy Pelosis, who is due to travel to Taipei soon, who would be the highest-ranking US official to visit the island since 1997, again brought this issue to the fore.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, some analysts have speculated that Beijing is planning to possibly pursue a similar scenario by invading Taiwan. Although such an invasion does not seem imminent, Taiwan will continue to be a permanent source of tension between the two countries.

There is an urgent area of ​​global cooperation, which the reading of the two parties has not addressed. This week, the International Monetary Fund projected global GDP growth for 2022 and 2023 to slow further to 3.2% and 2.9%, respectively. A major contributor to this slowdown is weak growth in America and China, two traditional growth engines of the global economy.

There are several areas of disagreement between America and China that are unlikely to be resolved any time soon, but the global economy cannot wait for that to happen. He is on life support.

Leaders of the world’s two largest economies must showcase global cooperation by actively engaging through international forums, the IMF and the G20, to ensure there is a roadmap and funding available. to cope with the current slowdown. Treasury Secretary Yellen participated in the Presidents’ Call, along with her Chinese counterpart. The next logical step would be to demonstrate that despite the Cold War label, the two countries can actually work together for the common good.