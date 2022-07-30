Trump hasn’t been on Fox News for a long time





Donald Trump’s insistence on repeating his debunked claims of voter fraud has damaged his relationship with the Murdoch family, according to a new in-depth analysis published by The New York Times.

“The network, which is owned by Rupert Murdoch and spurred Mr. Trump’s rise from real estate developer and reality TV star to the White House, now often bypasses him in favor of featuring other Republicans,” he said. reported Jeremy Peters. “In the former president’s opinion, according to two people who spoke to him recently, Fox’s ignoring him is a far worse affront than posting stories and comments he complains are ‘too negative. “. The network effectively displaces him from his favorite place: the center of the information cycle.”

Trump would be mad at Sean Hannity in particular.

“Mr. Trump recently complained to his aides that even Sean Hannity, his 20-year-old friend, doesn’t seem to pay him much attention anymore, one person who spoke to him recalled,” The Times reported. “The snubs are no coincidence, according to several people close to Mr. Murdoch’s Fox Corporation who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss company operations.”

On Thursday, Tara Palmeri reported, “My sources say Trump started complaining about how [Dr. Mehmet Oz] is campaigning for the man who pushed the endorsement, Sean Hannity.”

Last Friday, Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal and NY ran articles against Trump.

On Monday, Trump hit out at “Fox and Friends” in a Truth Social article.

Trump complained that the show “really botched my polls, no doubt on purpose. This show was terrible – went to the ‘dark side.'”

“RINO Paul Ryan, one of the weakest and worst presidents of all time, has to run the place,” Trump said, referring to the former Speaker of the House of Representatives who sits on the board of administration of News Corporation.

“Skepticism towards the former chairman extends to the highest levels of the company, according to two people familiar with the thinking of Mr. Murdoch, the chairman, and his son Lachlan, the chief executive. It also reflects concerns that Republicans in Washington, like Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Minority Leader, have expressed to the Murdochs the potential harm Mr. Trump could do to the party’s chances in the upcoming election, particularly its chances of taking control of the Senate,” argued the Times. “The Murdochs’ unease with Mr. Trump stems from his refusal to accept his electoral defeat, according to two people familiar with those conversations, and is generally in tune with the views of Republicans, like Mr. McConnell, who mainly supported the former president. but he said long ago that the election was settled and condemned his efforts to annul it.”

It has been 113 days since Trump appeared on Fox News.

“On April 13, Mr. Trump called Mr. Hannity’s show and went through a list of crises that he said wouldn’t happen ‘if we had won this election, which we did.’ ‘hasn’t been interviewed on the network since,’ the newspaper reported.

