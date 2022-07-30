Imran Khan and Miftah Ismail trade barbs after rupiah plunges to record low against dollar





PTI Chairman Imran Khan (L) and Finance Minister Miftah Ismail. According to AFP, Miftah Ismail says Imran Khan drove the country into bankruptcy after breaking the agreement with the IMF. He adds that the coalition government saved the country from default.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and PTI Chairman Imran Khan got involved in a war of words on Twitter over the recent depreciation of the rupee against the dollar.

In response to Khan’s tweet about the rise in inflation and the depreciation of the local currency during the tenure of the coalition government, the finance minister, in a thread, compared the performance of the PTI-led government with that of the government in place.

Miftah said the Pakistani rupee was at 122 when Khan came to power and left it at 190. He added that Pakistan owed 25 trillion rupees, however, the government owed 44 trillion rupees when he left.

The finance minister further said that the head of the PTI had left the power sector in a serious mess “with no provision or contract for gas or fuel, and circular debts of Rs 2.5 trillion in electricity and 1.5 trillion rupees in gas”.

Miftah added that Khan had driven the country into bankruptcy after breaking the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over fuel subsidies.

Blaming the PTI chairman for the mess Pakistan finds itself in, the finance minister said the coalition government had saved the country from default.

“From Toshakhana watches to foreign funding, to the return of confiscated $190 million to the demanding jewelry of Farah Khan wielding power and taking bribes, we know who the real thief is,” he said. he adds.

Earlier, Khan, while criticizing the current government, said the dollar was at 178 rupees at the time of the vote of no confidence and has risen to 250 rupees today.

“On March 8, 2022, inflation was 16.5%; today it is up to 38%,” he added.

The former prime minister said the ‘imported government’ is not just ‘made up of crooks, but is also utterly incompetent’.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/430814-imran-khan-miftah-ismail-trade-barbs-after-rupee-plunges-to-record-low-against-dollar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos