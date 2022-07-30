GOP senators skeptical Trump can win in 2024





The damaging revelations from the Jan. 6 committee hearings are fueling skepticism among Senate Republicans about former President Trump’s ability to win the GOP nomination in 2024 or even seek another term in the White House.

A Republican senator, who requested anonymity to comment on the former president, says the cascade of embarrassing details about Trump’s conduct in the weeks leading up to January 6, 2021 and during the attack on the US Capitol will seriously harm to its political viability ahead of the 2024 election.

I don’t think hell is happening again, and that’s a good thing, because of the whole cascade of events, the senator said, referring to testimony from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson according to which Trump pounced on a Secret Service agent who refused to drive him to the Capitol on January 6.

Hutchinson, an aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, is now cooperating with a Justice Department investigation into the Jan. 6 attack, according to media reports.

A second GOP senator, who also requested anonymity, said the overwhelming majority of Republican senators do not want Trump to be the party’s nominee for president again.

I could count on one hand the number of Republican senators who want Donald Trump as our nominee, the lawmaker said, adding that I could count it on one finger.

The senator said the cumulative effect of the January 6 hearings weighs on Trump’s viability in 2024.

Publicly, Senate Republican leaders predict Trump will face fierce competition in the 2024 GOP primary. They believe Trump’s hold on the party is waning amid polls showing growing voter interest in the governor. of Florida, Ron DeSantis (R).

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told reporters recently that Trump would face a crowded field for president.

On Wednesday, Senate Minority Whip John Thune (RS.D.) predicted the former president will face stiff competition from fellow Republicans in the next election cycle.

Thune stressed the importance for the party’s nominee to appeal to independent and swing voters if Republicans are to regain control of the White House.

He also said the Jan. 6 hearings fill in some blanks and that while the revelations won’t hurt Trump with Republican voters who already support him, voters in the middle are more likely to be swayed by new details.

Several other major details emerged during the latest House Select Committee hearing on Jan. 6, which played excerpts from Trump’s recorded message to the nation in which he declined to say the election was over, even though Congress has just certified the results.

GOP senators themselves are assessing the damage done to Trump, even as they also look at a weakened President Biden, who has seen his approval rating fall below 40%.

That’s what an electoral process would settle, Thune said. There are various polls, surveys and focus groups all trying to gauge the impact of all of this and how it affects 2024. I think it’s too early to tell.

I also think people will look to consider the strongest and best candidate in a general election and try to win the White House back, Thune predicted.

There are people who are not on one side or the other who are probably sensitive to new information, and there has been new information that has come out, he said.

The elections are national elections decided at least by the people in the middle. That’s who everyone in the end is going to have to win. Both sides will go to their respective corners, their respective camps, and there’s probably nothing that changes their minds about that, but independent voters who decide late or maybe don’t pay as much attention in this moment will probably decide it. , says Coin.

Some of those things, the compounding effect, probably make people consider other possibilities, he added.

A growing number of Republican senators and voters are taking a more negative view of Trump.

A Reuters-Ipsos poll taken last week showed that 40% of Republicans now think Trump deserves blame for the attack on the Capitol. The poll also found that a third of Republicans don’t think Trump should run for president again, up from 25% who said so early last month.

Even Trump’s media allies are taking a closer look at potential rivals who could beat Trump in a Republican primary or even dissuade him from running.

The hosts of Fox & Friends, Fox News’ flagship morning news show, highlighted Monday that DeSantis leads Trump in multiple age brackets in a new Turning Point USA poll, as well as the formidable strength of governors from New Hampshire, Michigan and Florida.

This prompted an angry rebuke from Trump.

@foxandfriends really botched my poll numbers, no doubt on purpose, Trump fumed on Truth Social, his new social media platform. This show has been terrible gone to the dark side.

The New York Post’s editorial board, which has a conservative voice, on July 22 pronounced Trump’s silence on January 6 damning and said Trump had proven himself unworthy to be this country’s chief executive again.

The editorial board of the Wall Street Journals on the same day, the day after the House special committee hearing, said: Regardless of your view of the January 6 special committee, the facts it lays out during audiences are sobering.

The character is revealed in a fit and Mr. Pence went on trial on January 6. Mr. Trump has completely failed, the Journal wrote of former Vice President Mike Pence’s decision to uphold his constitutional duty and certify the election results.

The first GOP senator who spoke to The Hill confidentially predicted fellow Fox News anchors Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson will give more airtime and attention to other potential Republican candidates at the White House over the next year.

The senator said GOP voters love Trump but are looking for others to run, describing what lawmakers see as growing Trump fatigue in the party.

Despite all of this, Republican senators and strategists have said Trump is still a formidable political force.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who is widely seen as a potential presidential candidate, said Republican White House hopefuls will be watching closely to see what Trump does.

On the Republican side, the obvious question is what Donald Trump chooses to do. I don’t know what he will do. Everyone watching the race is waiting to see what Trump decides, he said.

When asked if he thought Trump was politically hurt by the Jan. 6 committees’ investigation, Cruz replied: I think the Jan. 6 hearings were a political circus and a transparent ad campaign by the Democrats. .

I don’t think they move public opinion. I think they preach to the choir, he said.

Asked about the searing criticism of Trump’s conduct by conservative publications, Cruz replied that he was going to have to decide whether or not to run again.

