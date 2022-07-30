Who’s Afraid of Donald Trump?





OPINION:

After more than a year of calling it, my predecessor or the other guy, President Joe Biden, mentioned former President Donald Trump’s name this week during a speech on law enforcement. For some pundits, this has been used to fuel the idea that Democrats are nervous about the former president running again.

But as in the classic Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? things may not be what they seem.

The narrative that Mr. Trump is the only solution or that Democrats are reflexively terrified of his resurgence is both dubious and silly. That doesn’t stop some from trying to sell it.

The 45th President of the Americas clearly remains a tour de force with his die-hard supporters. After the last 18 months, even many Democrats recognize that his policies are better for the country. That gives him an opening for a comeback, but it’s not as wide as some would have Americans believe.

Those close to Mr. Trump either want to give the impression that he is the invincible, inevitable and unique alternative. The numbers, however, are beginning to tell a different story. This month, the Quinnipiac poll showed 64% of voters don’t want him to run another race, including 27% Republicans and 68% independents.

The same New York Times poll that recently showed Mr. Bidens’ popularity in the tank also showed that less than half of Republicans said Mr. Trump was their preferred choice.

Lesson? Invincibility in politics is an illusion. Selective reading of polls is dangerous.

For Mr. Trump to be truly viable, he and his team must find a way to generate genuine excitement beyond the adoring crowds. You don’t win national elections just by playing your base.

A second term for Trump will force him to win over moderates, women and even Republicans who have been let down by his style. Despite Bidens’ popularity slumping, Mr. Trump still has a lot of work to do.

The race against Hillary Clinton was a choice between two candidates who were upside down in favor, forcing voters on the fringes to make the less uncomfortable decision.

2024 will not be that kind of race.

People in Mr. Trump’s orbit continue to suggest that Democrats and the media will do anything to keep him out of politics. On the contrary, they hope for the exact opposite.

The January 6 hearings, for example, do not hurt Mr. Trump enough to prevent him from seeking a second term. Democrats are hoping to enrage him enough to make sure all hell bites the bait and runs while making it virtually impossible for him to win a general election.

The actual impact of the committee’s work is supposed to be the political equivalent of death by a thousand cuts. The one-sided political show trial that Republican leaders have allowed to happen has yet to even be syndicated in documentaries, TV ads and online.

Democrats know that Mr. Trump’s entry into the race will eliminate an exceptional field of other potential candidates and expose significant cracks within the Republican Party. Like a number of Trump-backed Senate candidates, he can claim a solid 30-40% of the GOP primary vote, but that means many other voters will still need convincing.

Democrats are terrified he won’t run. With unpopular and hard-line policies pursued by the likes of Senator Bernie Sanders and the far left, poorly replicated by the current occupant of the White House, Mr. Trump’s style is all they have to give them back. hope.

This year, Democrats are spending money to boost Trump-backed candidates in the GOP primaries that they see as more beatable in the general election. If they were really afraid of the political prowess of past presidents, they wouldn’t spend that money.

Democrats desperately want another campaign where it’s all Trump, all the time, where the GOP is seen as his party, and where the press clamors for the first-person message on social media with exclamation marks that flatten the cycle of the news like a steamroller.

This is the only way for the left to win. Democrats are not afraid of Mr. Trump. They are desperate for him to arrange a comeback. This is proof that they are devoid of ideas and talents.

For Beltway insiders, this game of illusion is captivating, but for the American people, it is corrosive.

There are serious risks for all parties here. Republicans and Trump cronies, in particular, would do well to remember that, just like with Virginia Woolf, illusion is ultimately never just illusion and that reality, however difficult to manage, is inescapable. .

Tom Basile is host of America Right Now on Newsmax Television, an author and former Bush administration official.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2022/jul/29/whos-afraid-of-donald-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos