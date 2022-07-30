Clear your electricity dues, PM Modi reminds states; this is what they owe





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged state governments to pay the money they owe electricity distribution companies (discoms) and generation companies (gencos). He added that the unpaid dues that stretch over several months threaten the financial stability of these discoms and gencos. According to data from the Ministry of Energy, states and union territories (UTs) together owe more than 1 trillion rupees to gencos as of March 31, 2022. The total amount owed to discoms stands at 1,300 rupees. billion rupees. Late payments result in lost revenue for power companies. Money that could have been used to upgrade the distribution channel infrastructure to reduce waste can then only be used to cover operational costs. In India, average transmission losses are over 20%, compared to 5-8% in developed countries. The non-availability of funds also reduces the amount of electricity produced for consumption. In 2022, several states experienced long power cuts at the height of summers, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, on June 9, 2022, electricity demand in the country reached an all-time high of 2,10,793 megawatts (MW). Due to limited infrastructure, gencos were unable to keep up with demand, forcing discoms to cut off supply for long hours in several regions. How much do states and UTs owe gencos and discoms? According to Ministry of Energy data, Maharashtra owes a maximum of Rs 21,500 crore to gencos. Tamil Nadu follows in second place with Rs 20,990 crore in genco dues, while Andhra Pradesh owes the third highest, Rs 10,109 crore. Genco royalties

infogram On the other hand, Telangana owes the maximum to discoms, with Rs 11,935 crore in dues. Maharashtra owes the second highest at Rs 9,131 crore, and Andhra Pradesh comes third with discom dues at Rs 9,116 crore. Subsidies due to discoms and gencos

infogram Apart from state and UT dues, discoms have yet to receive Rs 76,337 crore from the state government in subsidies under various schemes, according to data from the Ministry of Energy. Rajasthan owes the maximum of Rs 15,597 crore to discoms, and Punjab owes the second highest amount at Rs 9,020 crore.

