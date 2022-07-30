Tudor Dixon Wins Trump’s Endorsement in Michigan Gubernatorial Bid





Trump ends teasing, calls Dixon conservative warrior. Most of the Republican establishment approved of Dixon. The GOP governor’s primary is Tuesday.

LANSING Former President Donald Trump is backing Tudor Dixon for Michigan governor, cementing his frontrunner status in the Republican primary just days before voters decide the hotly contested race.

Trump endorsed Dixon on Friday night, calling her a conservative warrior ready to take on “Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer, whom the former president called ‘one of the worst governors in the country.’

Dixon is pro-God, pro-Gun and pro-Freedom, and she will not be arrested, Trump said in a statement. She will oppose the radical left that tries to indoctrinate our children.

Dixon, 45, is a Norton Shores Republican and former steel industry executive who recently worked in conservative media, hosting a daily news program on the Real America’s Voice streaming network.

Shell makes a great governor and has my full and complete endorsement, Trump wrote. She won’t let you down!

Dixon led the most recent polls in the GOP race, albeit by relatively narrow margins, in his race against Bloomfield Township businessman Kevin Rinke, Mattawan chiropractor Garrett Soldano, real estate broker Ryan Kelley of Allendale Township and retired preacher Ralph Rebandt of Farmington Hills. .

She welcomed Trump’s endorsement. It is a great honor to see the strength of our campaign to defeat Gretchen Whitmer further affirmed by her support,” Dixon said in a statement.

Trump hinted at the much-sought endorsement Friday morning, writing on his Truth Social site that he was carefully scrutinizing Dixon, whose supporters he said were working hard for the endorsement/victory.

Dixon praised Trump and echoed his false claims that the 2020 election was rigged against him. But her rivals have attacked her as “the establishment” because she is backed by former US education secretary Betsy DeVos, who criticized Trump and resigned from her administration after the January 6, 2021 riots in US Capitol.

Rinke, who invested $10 million of his own money in the race, aired TV ads disparaging Dixon as the Republicans’ choice “RINO” in name only and another comparing himself to Trump as a businessman foreigner not afraid to fight the democrats.

Soldano had courted Trump’s endorsement through surrogates, but last week he publicly pleaded with the former president to ‘stay out’ of the primary election, warning that ”the base will be extremely, extremely unhappy “if he endorses” the “establishment-backed” candidate. .

Earlier Friday, Soldano urged his supporters to flood Trump’s social media platform and discourage an endorsement from Dixon. We need to let the president know we are not happy, Soldano wrote on Facebook.

Experts said an endorsement from Trump could be a key factor in the race, but the last-minute nature of Friday’s announcement could limit the impact as many voters have already submitted mail-in ballots.

As of Monday, more than 589,813 Michigan voters had already returned mail-in ballots to local clerks, according to data from the secretary of state, which does not indicate whether those voters chose to fill out the Republican or Democratic side of the primary ballot (only one option is allowed).

Four years ago, about 990,000 voters participated in the Republican primary. An additional 1.1 million Michiganders voted in the Democratic primary, which was won by Whitmer, who is seeking re-election this year but not opposing the primary this time around.

The DeVos family of West Michigan endorsed Dixon in late May. She is also supported by Right to Life of Michigan, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, former Gov. John Engler and state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, and U.S. Representatives Bill Huizenga and Lisa McClain.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who battled with Trump for the GOP presidential nomination in 2016, endorsed Dixon earlier Friday. So did Ben Carson, a Detroit native who served as US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under Trump.

On Thursday, a group of nine Trump-endorsed legislative and congressional candidates sent the former president a letter asking him not to work with Besty DeVos because she supports other GOP candidates in their races.

“There is an ongoing war for the soul of the GOP in Michigan, with the Trump-endorsed candidates on one side and the DeVos establishment on the other,” they wrote in the letter, posted online. by state senate candidate Mike Detmer of Howell. .

Michigan GOP Co-Chairman Meshawn Maddock, a Trump loyalist, also argued that DeVos was working against the former Michigan president.

DeVos responded with his own letter to Trump, according to Lansing-based MIRS subscription news. She called the labor allegations against Trump false information that people spread for personal gain. »

In the letter, DeVos noted that his family also supports some Trump-endorsed candidates, including congressional incumbents McClain and John Moolenaar. She urged Trump to join her in supporting Dixon “to make sure” Republicans can defeat Whitmer this fall.

Dixon has made education a key part of his campaign, pledging to end liberal indoctrination in public schools and implement a Devos-backed scholarship program that would help students pay for schools private.

Betsy DeVos resigned from the Trump administration after the January 6, 2021 riots, calling Trump’s rhetoric a contributing factor to the violent protests. Devos said she and other cabinet members discussed invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

The family knows Betsy DeVos and I disagree on this, Dixon said in Bridge Michigan last month, standing by Trump despite DeVos’ endorsement.

In tweets after the 2020 contest, Dixon claimed the election was stolen and accused Democrats of “obvious” and “botched” voter fraud.

During a gubernatorial debate in May, Dixon said she believed Trump had won Michigan in 2020 despite losing 154,188 votes to Democratic President Joe Biden, contradicting the former attorney general’s findings. American William Barr and the State Senate Oversight Committee, both of which investigated the allegations but found no evidence of widespread fraud.

Trump praised Dixon in February, calling her a very special candidate when her campaign paid $7,342 to host a fundraiser at her Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida. And when he rallied supporters in Macomb County in April, Trump called Dixon fantastic and brilliant.

